Difference between revisions of "Tafadzwa Jinjika"

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 10 Makoni RDC with 1273 votes, beating Ileen Manjoro of MDC-Alliance with 1039 votes and Milton Juma of CODE with 75 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

