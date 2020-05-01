'''Tafadzwa Musarara''' is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and a member of the empowerment lobby group, [[Affirmative Action Group ]]. He is the current national chairman of the [[Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe ]].

Affirmative Action Group (AAG)

Musarara was the secretary general of the black economic empowerment lobby group, Affirmative Action Group (AAG) from 2008. At the same time, Supa Mandiwanzira was the President.

Grain Millers’ Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ)

Musarara is the Grain Millers’ Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) chairperson.

Resource Exploitation Watch

Musarara is the chairperson of the local activist group, Resource Exploitation Watch, which he founded.

Opposition to the #ThisFlag

In May 2016, Tafadzwa Musarara was part of a panel on Radio Programme called The Platform hosted by Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, and on the program came out in opposition of the ThisFlag Campaign. He argued that the campaign's founder, Evan Mawarire was misguided to push a campaign that implored politicians to be responsible leaders, because Mawarire himself didn't have solutions to offer besides.

Parirenyatwa later denied that she had invited Musarara to the show.[1]

This prompted many Zimbabweans online to dig out Musarara's apparent history and several news articles the following days accused him of being a "Zanu-PF apologist". Some even went further to allege that Musarara was a "fraudster, rapist and woman beater".[2]

Personal Life

In May 2016, Musarara was in a civil dispute with a woman called Cynthia Wozhele who filed an application at the Civil Court under case number M900/16, where she accused Musarara of neglecting his child. Wozhele was demanding maintenance for a child, whose father, she claimed, was Musarara. Musarara denied paternity and request a DNA test to be carried out which the courts complied.[3]











