Tafadzwa Paul Rusike is a professional footballer who once played for CAPS United Football Club, Dynamos Football Club and the Zimbabwe National Soccer Team as a midfielder. He signed for Zesco United in Zambia on 4 January 2020 after leaving another Zambian team, Zanaco.[1]

Background

Tafadzwa Paul Rusike was born on 7 May 1989 at Alaska Mine Hospital in Chinhoyi in a family of 5.

Education

Rusike attended school at Alaska Primary School and Alaska Secondary School which are under Alaska Mining Company.

Professional career

Tafadzwa Rusike started his football career at Alaska Lions a team that was in Division 2 of the ZIFA Northern Region when he was doing his secondary education at Alaska Secondary School.

In 2008 he was then signed by the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League club CAPS United Football Club in January 2008 where he became an integral part of CAPS United Football Club after being spotted by Moses Chunga.

He then signed for Ajax Cape Town in 2010 [2] when CAPS United sold a lot of players to the ABSA Premiership and he made his first appearance in August 2010 in a 2-0 win against Bloemfontein Celtic.

Rusike spent 3 years in the ABSA premiership with Ajax and his 2012-13 season was affected by a lot of injuries, with Ajax struggling in that season.

In October 2012 Rusike also went for trials at Oud-Hesterlee Leuven in Belgium but the transfer failed to materialise with his alleged role in the Asiagate match-fixing scandal.

Rusike was offloaded by Ajax Cape Town in June 2013 [3] after being deemed as 'excess' after Ajax struggled in the ABSA Premiership.

After spending a whole year without a club, Rusike then came back to Zimbabwe and joined Dynamos Football Club on a 1-year contract on 3 January 2014.[4]

Rusike became an important figure in the Dynamos team and helped them win the TM Challenge Cup and the league title under Callisto Pasuwa.[5]

He had a stint in Angola in 2014 and 2015. Rusike returned home again where he joined the Green Machine for a second spell in 2016.

In 2016, Rusike helped CAPS United win the league title, their first in 11 years before joining Zambian side ZANACO between 2017 and 2019.[6]

Rusike returned to Zimbabwe and trained with CAPS United in February 2023 after the expiry of his contract with ZANACO in 2022.[7]

Teams Played For

Accolades

Controversies

Asiagate Scandal Involvement

Tafadzwa Rusike was part of the infamous Asiagate Scandal and was summoned to pay a fine of US$2000 together with other players who were involved in the match fixing scandal such as Gilbert Mapemba, Ocean Mushure, Chris Samakwere and administrators and other individuals involved in the Asiagate match-fixing scandal.[9]











