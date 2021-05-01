Difference between revisions of "Tafadzwa Rusike Gondo"
Tafadzwa Rusike Gondo is a Zimbabwean journalist and co-founder of Zimcelebs.
Career
Before co-founding Zimcelebs, Gondo worked as a freelance journalist and had been writing entertainment articles for different papers in Zimbabwe.[1]
Zimcelebs
Tafadzwa Rusike Gondo co-founded Zimcelebs with Lewis John.[1]
References
