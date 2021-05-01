Tafadzwa Rusike Gondo

Tafadzwa Rusike Gondo is a Zimbabwean journalist and co-founder of Zimcelebs.

Career

Before co-founding Zimcelebs, Gondo worked as a freelance journalist and had been writing entertainment articles for different papers in Zimbabwe.[1]

Zimcelebs

Tafadzwa Rusike Gondo co-founded Zimcelebs with Lewis John.[1]



