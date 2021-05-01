Pindula

Latest revision as of 09:44, 1 May 2021

Tafadzwa Rusike Gondo

Tafadzwa Rusike Gondo is a Zimbabwean journalist and co-founder of Zimcelebs.

Career

Before co-founding Zimcelebs, Gondo worked as a freelance journalist and had been writing entertainment articles for different papers in Zimbabwe.[1]

Zimcelebs

Tafadzwa Rusike Gondo co-founded Zimcelebs with Lewis John.[1]


References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Lance Guma, Meet the duo behind Zimcelebs… how controversy helped grow a brand, Nehanda Radio, Published: Nehanda Radio, Published: September 25, 2021, Retrieved: May 1, 2021
