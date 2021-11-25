Difference between revisions of "Tafadzwa Zaza"
Latest revision as of 18:57, 25 November 2021
Tafadzwa Zaza' is a Zimbabwean who was appointed Air Zimbabwe's Acting Chief Executive Officer with effect from 23 November 2021.
Education
He holds a Master of Business Intelligence Degree (MBI), a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree (BBA), a Diploma in Marketing, a professional Diploma in NGO management and administration, a certificate in Business Studies, leadership development, Contracts and Service Level Agreement Negotiation Skills (IATA), Advanced Safety Management Systems (IATA) and IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA).[1]
Career
Tafadzwa Zaza started working for Air Zimbabwe in 1998. He has held different positions including sales and marketing officer for cargo, supervisor for contracts and service standards, duty manager for customer services and manager for ground handling and airports services. Zaza also sits on the Board of Murewa Hospital.
Tafadzwa Zaza is a member of the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) Ground Handling Committee.[1] He was appointed Air Zimbabwe's Acting Chief Executive Officer with effect from 23 November 2021.
Zaza took over from Joseph Makonise who had been at the company for many years.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Gemma Keen, Tafadzwa Zaza, Airside International, Published: March 11, 2019, Retrieved: November 25, 2021
- ↑ Tafadzwa Zaza Appointed Air Zimbabwe Acting CEO, Pindula News, Published: November 25, 2021, Retrieved: November 25, 2021