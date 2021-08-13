Famous names associated with the school.

''' Address: ''' 34 Manresa Way, New Mabvuku, [[Harare]]. <br/>

'''Tafara 1 High School''' is in the eastern suburbs of [[Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]] .

Location

(August 2021)

Address: 34 Manresa Way, New Mabvuku, Harare.

Telephone: 04491834, 04491832.

Cell: 077 443 0714

Email: muchenjetrevor@gmail.com

Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Tafara-1-high-_school-page-1466695410285127/



History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Tafara 1 high school Old Students Association - https://www.facebook.com/Tafara-1-high-school-Old-Students-Association-172249992797128/

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information