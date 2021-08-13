Difference between revisions of "Tafara 1 High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "Schools Harare Metropolitan Province ==++==++==++==++==++ thumb|caption ==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See ...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
|+
[[Harare Metropolitan Province]]
==++==++==++==++==++
==++==++==++==++==++
|Line 9:
|Line 9:
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
|−
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
|+
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
==Location==
==Location==
|−
(August 2021) <br/>
|+
(August 2021) <br/>
|−
Address: <br/>
|+
Address:<br/>
|−
Telephone: <br/>
|+
Telephone:<br/>
|−
Cell: <br/>
|+
Cell:<br/>
|−
Email: <br/>
|+
Email:<br/>
|−
Web:
|+
Web:<br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
|Line 36:
|Line 36:
==Associations==
==Associations==
|+
|+
Famous names associated with the school.
Famous names associated with the school.
|Line 45:
|Line 47:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=
|+
|title=
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=education,high schools,Harare Province,O Level
|keywords=education,high schools,Harare Province,O Level
Latest revision as of 07:52, 13 August 2021
Tafara 1 High School is in the eastern suburbs of Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.
==++==++==++==++==++
==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(August 2021)
Address: 34 Manresa Way, New Mabvuku, Harare.
Telephone: 04491834, 04491832.
Cell: 077 443 0714
Email: muchenjetrevor@gmail.com
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Tafara-1-high-_school-page-1466695410285127/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Tafara 1 high school Old Students Association - https://www.facebook.com/Tafara-1-high-school-Old-Students-Association-172249992797128/
Famous names associated with the school.