Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Tafara 1 High School"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "Schools Harare Metropolitan Province ==++==++==++==++==++ thumb|caption ==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See ...")
 
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
Schools [[Harare Metropolitan Province]]
+
'''Tafara 1 High School''' is in the eastern suburbs of [[Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]].
  
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
==++==++==++==++==++
Line 9: Line 9:
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
+
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ('''November 2018''') <br/>
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
(August 2021) <br/>
+
('''August 2021''') <br/>
Address: <br/>
+
'''Address:''' 34 Manresa Way, New Mabvuku, [[Harare]]. <br/>
Telephone: <br/>
+
'''Telephone:''' 04491834, 04491832. <br/>
Cell: <br/>
+
'''Cell:''' 077 443 0714 <br/>
Email: <br/>
+
'''Email:''' muchenjetrevor@gmail.com <br/>
Web: <br/>
+
'''Web:''' Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Tafara-1-high-_school-page-1466695410285127/ <br/>
  
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
Line 36: Line 36:
  
 
==Associations==
 
==Associations==
 +
Tafara 1 high school Old Students Association - https://www.facebook.com/Tafara-1-high-school-Old-Students-Association-172249992797128/
 +
 
Famous names associated with the school.  
 
Famous names associated with the school.  
  
Line 45: Line 47:
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title=Your page title
+
|title=Tafara 1 High School
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords=education,high schools,Harare Province,O Level
 
|keywords=education,high schools,Harare Province,O Level

Latest revision as of 07:52, 13 August 2021

Tafara 1 High School is in the eastern suburbs of Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.

==++==++==++==++==++

File:Xxx.jpg
caption

==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(August 2021)
Address: 34 Manresa Way, New Mabvuku, Harare.
Telephone: 04491834, 04491832.
Cell: 077 443 0714
Email: muchenjetrevor@gmail.com
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Tafara-1-high-_school-page-1466695410285127/

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Tafara 1 high school Old Students Association - https://www.facebook.com/Tafara-1-high-school-Old-Students-Association-172249992797128/

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Tafara_1_High_School&oldid=109335"