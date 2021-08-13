Difference between revisions of "Tafara 1 High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
'''Tafara 1 High School''' is in the eastern suburbs of [[Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]].
'''Tafara 1 High School''' is in the eastern suburbs of [[Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]].
|−
|+
[[File:.jpg|thumb|]]
|−
[[File:
|−
|−
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|Line 43:
|Line 40:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|−
|+
|−
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|Line 51:
|Line 47:
|keywords=education,high schools,Harare Province,O Level
|keywords=education,high schools,Harare Province,O Level
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|−
|image=
|+
|image=.
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 08:14, 13 August 2021
Tafara 1 High School is in the eastern suburbs of Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(August 2021)
Address: 34 Manresa Way, New Mabvuku, Harare.
Telephone: 04491834, 04491832.
Cell: 077 443 0714
Email: muchenjetrevor@gmail.com
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Tafara-1-high-_school-page-1466695410285127/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Tafara 1 high school Old Students Association - https://www.facebook.com/Tafara-1-high-school-Old-Students-Association-172249992797128/
Famous names associated with the school.