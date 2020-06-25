Difference between revisions of "Tafara Chiremba"

Tafara Chiremba is an economist with 5 years of work experience in the civil society and university teaching. He has worked for the University of Zimbabwe as a teaching assistant in the Economics Department before joining the Poverty Reduction Forum Trust. Over the years that he has been working for the Poverty Reduction Forum Trust, Tafara has been mainly involved in social and economic research and policy analysis. He has worked on several, rural and urban poverty researches and policy reports through the participatory Basic Needs Basket survey methodology being undertaken by the Poverty Reduction Forum Trust.

Education

Tafara is a holder of both undergraduate and masters Degree in Economics from University of Zimbabwe. He has skills in designing poverty and policy research methodologies, policy analysis and report writing, project monitoring and evaluation. He is primarily interested in national budget monitoring, agricultural Transformation and rural development policy issues.

Experience

Poverty Reduction Forum Trust - Programmes Manager (Jan 2015 to Present)

Social and Economic Research and Policy analysis, Programme Management, Coordination, Capacity Building, monitoring and evaluation, Advocacy and networking

Programme officer- Social and Economic Research and Policy analyst

Teaching Assistant - University of Zimbabwe (Sept 2011 to June 2013)

Conducting Tutorials in Econometrics, Applied Statistics, Microeconomics, Development economics, mathematics for economists, Conducting Departmental research, Undergraduate dissertation supervision

Development Research assistant - Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe ( IDBZ) (Mar 2013 – Apr 2013)

Economic research and Business development