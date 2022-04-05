On 5 April 2021, [[The Chronicle]] reported that the Zimbabwe Media Commission Board of Commissioners had retired Tafataona Mahoso because he had reached pensionable age. The resolution to retire Mahoso was reached in December 2021.<ref name="TC">[https://www.chronicle.co.zw/zmc-appoints-acting-secretary-as-mahoso-bows-out/ ZMC appoints acting secretary, as Mahoso bows out], ''The Chronicle'', Published: April 5, 2022, Retrieved: April 5, 2022</ref>

Tafataona P. Mahoso is a Zimbabwean academic and poet. He was the chairman of the Media and Information Commission (MIC), a columnist in the Sunday Mail and co-host of the ZBC show Zvavanhu. He also lectured at Harare Polytechnic College.

Personal life

Mahoso's personal life is not widely known although it is alleged that during his stay in the United States of America he cohabited with a woman known as Ruth Laughlin.[1]

Family

Mahoso said his first grandson was born in 2016 the year that his friend Vimbai Chivaura passed away.[2]

Education

Mahoso said he was in the same at St Augustine's with Dambudzo Marechera. Tafataona Mahoso said he crossed paths again with Marechera at Oxford in the 1970s but they never met again.[3]

He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Literature and History from Roberts Wesleyan College, Chili, New York. He was award a Masters of Arts (MA) degree in Literature from Ohio University. In 1971, he got a PhD in African Studies and History from Temple University.

Chairman of the Media and Information Commission

Mahoso was appointed as chairman of the Media and Information Commission by Jonathan Moyo.

Dismisal

Tafataona was dismissed as the chairman of the Media commission in early 2008 after a judge had ruled that he was not fit to hold the chairman's post because he was biased. After his dismissal, he was replaced by Chinondidyachii Mararike.

Reappointment

He was controversially reappointed as the chairman of the Media commission in October 2009 despite Parliament being opposed to his come back.

War with the Media

AIPPA gave him unlimited and complete powers to oversee the media in Zimbabwe, especially the print media.

Closing the Tribune

He closed down The Tribune and its sister newspaper The Weekend Tribune, on the ground that they did not inform him of a change of ownership.[4]

ANZ

He fought to deny a license to ANZ, publishers of the Daily News. He was dragged to court where he defended provisions of AIPPA that gave the power to shut down newspapers.

Career

In 2020, during the time Tafataona Mahoso was chairman, the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) was taken to court by the Zimbabwe Online Content Creators (ZOCC) over the commission's media accreditation criteria.

The new regulations would see accreditation criteria altered and split into different categories.

Columnist

Mahoso wrote a weekly column in the Sunday Mail, which he regularly used to support government policies on one hand and to attack perceived enemies of the state on the other. He has attacked Gideon Gono on the cash shortages in Zimbabwe in the same column.

Attack by Robbers

Dr Tafataona Mahoso was attacked and left for dead by thugs in the Avenues area after attending a State banquet hosted for parliamentarians. He sustained fractures on the left leg and was admitted at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Publications

Footprints About the Bantustan (1989)

(1989) Rupise: Poetry of Love, separation and reunion — 1977-2016 (2017).