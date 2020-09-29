Difference between revisions of "Tafirenyika Madziva"

In July 2018, Tafirenyika Madziva was elected to Ward 28 Murewa RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1529 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 28 Murewa RDC with 1529 votes, beating Partson Matanga of MDC-Alliance with 570 votes, Tapiwa Jacob of MDC-T with 159votes, Richard Nadzo of NPF with 42 votes, Tinashe Masawi, independent with 35 votes, Charles Muchenje of FreeZIM Congress with 31 votes and Slyvia Magomo of PRC with 28 votes. [1]

Events

