'''Taimon Mvula''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] goalkeeper who plays for the senior men's national team and [[Dynamos Football Club]] in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]].

'''Taimon Mvula''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] goalkeeper who plays for the senior men's national team and [[Dynamos Football Club]] in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]].

| father = <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| mother = <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| criminal_charge = <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->

| title = <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->

| height = <!-- ""X cm"", ""X m"" or ""X ft Y in"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->

| net_worth = <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->

| agent = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->

| burial_place = <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

| birth_name = <!-- only use if different from name above -->

| image = Bill-Antonio.jpg<!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| name = Taimon Mvula<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

Taimon Mvula is a Zimbabwean goalkeeper who plays for the senior men's national team and Dynamos Football Club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.

Background

Age

Taimon Mvula was born on 5 June 1993.

Career

He started his career at Super Eagles where he played with fellow footballers like Gift Mbweti and Sipho Ndlovu among others. Taimon Mvula joined Hwange in 2010 after having started off with the juniors’ side before being promoted to the senior team.[1]

In 2017, Hwange was relegated. In 2018, Mvula was voted Southern Region Division One goalkeeper of the year after he kept 21 clean sheets.[2] In January 2020, Mvula joined Dynamos.

National Team

He received his first senior men's team call up in December 2020. He was added to the Warriors CHAN squad by Zdravko Logarusic as a replacement for Simba Chinani.[3]