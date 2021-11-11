| image = Taimon - mvula .jpg<!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| image = Bill - Antonio .jpg<!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| name = Taimon Mvula<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

| name = Taimon Mvula<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

Taimon Mvula is a Zimbabwean goalkeeper who plays for the senior men's national team and Dynamos Football Club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.

Background

Age

Taimon Mvula was born on 5 June 1993.

Career

He started his career at Super Eagles where he played with fellow footballers like Gift Mbweti and Sipho Ndlovu among others. Taimon Mvula joined Hwange in 2010 after having started off with the juniors’ side before being promoted to the senior team.[1]

In 2017, Hwange was relegated. In 2018, Mvula was voted Southern Region Division One goalkeeper of the year after he kept 21 clean sheets.[2] In January 2020, Mvula joined Dynamos.

National Team

He received his first senior men's team call up in December 2020. He was added to the Warriors CHAN squad by Zdravko Logarusic as a replacement for Simba Chinani.[3]