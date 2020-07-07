Difference between revisions of "Taiti Busumani"

In July 2018, Taiti Busumani was elected to Ward 3 Nyaminyami RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1088 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Nyaminyami RDC with 1088 votes, beating Godward Siabwanda, independent with 931 votes, Premature Shumba of Zanu-PF with 491 votes and Jaison Kadiri of PRC with 101 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

