Difference between revisions of "Takavafira Zhou"

Takavafira Zhou is the President of the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ), of which Raymond Majongwe is the Secretarty General.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

Attended Chegato High School.

1987 – 1989; Bachelor of Arts General, History and Politics, University of Zimbabwe.

Feb. 1990 - Dec. 1990; Bachelor of Arts Special Honours in History, University of Zimbabwe.

1993 - 1995; Masters in African History, History, University of Zimbabwe.

1996 – 1996; Graduate Certificate in Education, Education, University of Zimbabwe.



Service / Career

2002 – Present; President, Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ),

2007 - Present; Treasurer, Association of Non-Aligned Teachers' Unions of Southern Africa (ANTUSA)

2009 - 2013; Member, National Education Advisory Board, Ministry of Education, Sport, Arts and Culture Feb. 2011 - Dec. 2001; Technical Advisor (researcher), Constitution Parliamentary Committee (COPAC)

June 2010 - Feb 2011; Rapporter (MDC-T), Constitution Parliamentary Committee (COPAC)

2004 - 2008; History Lecturer, Great Zimbabwe University, Masvingo, Zimbabwe.

2002 - 2004; History Lecturer, Mutare Teachers' college.

1991 - 1995; Teaching Assistant, University of Zimbabwe.



Events

Author; Partition of Africa and impact of borders on African societies in colonial Zimbabwe in F. Duri et.al. (eds) Contested Spaces, Restrictive Mechanisms and Corridors of Opportunity: A social history of Zimbabwean borderlands since the colonial period, (Booklove Publishers, Gweru, January 1, 2018) Author; Poverty, Conflict and Vulnerability in Africa in Mawere M. Jostling Between “Mere Talk” and Blame Game? Beyond Africa’s Poverty and Underdevelopment Game Talk, (Langaa Research & Publishing, Cameroon, January 1, 2018) Author; Colonialism, Poverty and [Under-] development in Africa, in Mawere M. et.al, The African Conundrum: Rethinking the Trajectories of Historical, Cultural, Philosophical and Developmental Experinces of Africa, (Langaa Research & Publishing, Cameroon January 1, 2017)

And more publications.

In June 2019, negotiations were underway for Civil Servants to be paid in United States dollars. Or they would go on strike. The Secretary for the Apex Council, (the umbrella body for civil service labour unions), David Dzatsunga, stated no agreement had been reached after three days of negotiations.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president Takavafira Zhou, whose organisation has pulled out of the Apex Council, described the move as mere “romance with government” by an illegal body. He charged that the Apex Council was made up of people who were being used by government to stifle efforts by civil servants. [1]

