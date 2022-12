Difference between revisions of "Takawira RDC"

It covers [[Chirumhanzu]] and [[Chi]] Constituencies, in [[Midlands Province]].

The Takawira Local Government is Takawira RDC.

It covers Chirumhanzu and Chi Constituencies, in Midlands Province. The July 2018 elections for Takawira RDC returned:

Ward 12, Joseph Marufu Gwarazimba, Zanu-PF

Ward 18, Conec Musemwa, Zanu-PF