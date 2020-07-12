Take Fizzo(real name Tatenda Jenami and also know as Take 5) is a Zimbabwean musician and music producer. He is known to have produced some of the biggest hits in the Urban Grooves era in the early 00s. More recently he has produced hit songs for Ammara Brown as well as other prominent musicians.

In 2018, Take Fizzo released the album Faces EP. He worked on the album with Tehn Diamond. The album has the song Woman my Woman.

Take Fizzo

Music Career

Take Fizzo started his music career in the late 90s during Zimbabwe's Urban Grooves era. In 1999 he was featured on the popular compilation album "The Future" with the group Madd Flavah as a rapper. When Delani Makhalima migrated into the diaspora, Take Fizzo became the Urban Grooves Don, and continued establishing the genre fervently.

He discontinued rapping and decided to focus on producing in 2002. Together with his sister Grace Jenami they set up That Squad. The Squad produced the popular Chamhembe series of compilations in 2005 and 2006.

Take Fizzo went silent for several years with the decline of Urban Grooves and reappeared in 2012 with Jnr Brown and Tehn Diamond having formed a group called Few Kings. In 2013 he produced the award winning album "The Feeling Aint Fair".

In 2014, Take Fizzo criticised Zimdancehall artistes and producers for releasing sub-standard material onto the market. He described most Zimdancehall songs as “demo CDs” that just find their way to radio stations and onto the streets. he also criticised Zimdancehall musicians for using lewd lyrics in their songs. He said he would start producing for Zimdancehall artists with a focus on quality.[1]

Fizzo has produced for high profile Zimdancehall artists such as Soul Jah Luv.

Awards

2004 - ZIMA AWARD WINNER WITH Mafriq FOR MOST PROMISING GROUP

2004 BEST VIDEO NDOKUUDZA SEI MAFRIQ

Was part of the production team that produced Roqui's "Chidzoka" which won best video of the year and song of the year in 2007.

2013 Best Producer Zim Hip Hop Awards

2013 Best Album Zim Hip Hop Awards

2013 Best Group Zim Hip Hop Awards

Personal Life

Take Fizzo has said that he "gave his life to Jesus" in 2014 and started working on a gospel album.