Difference between revisions of "Takesure Chiragwi"
|
(Created page with "'''Takesure Chiragwi''' is a Zimbabwean football coach and is currently in charge of Ngezi Platinum Stars Football Club. == Background == No information could be found o...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 10:58, 18 December 2022
Takesure Chiragwi is a Zimbabwean football coach and is currently in charge of Ngezi Platinum Stars Football Club.
Background
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.