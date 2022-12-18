Difference between revisions of "Takesure Chiragwi"

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

'''Takesure Chiragwi''' is a Zimbabwean football coach and is currently in charge of [[Ngezi Platinum Stars Football Club]].

Background

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Coaching Career

Chiragwi was appointed as Ngezi Platinum Stars substantive coach on 28 November 2022 on a three-year deal.[1] A statement issued by the club read:

Ngezi Platinum Stars Football Club is pleased to inform all its stakeholders that the Club has appointed Mr. Takesure Chiragwi as the substantive Head Coach. Chiragwi, who was initially the Assistant Coach took over as interim Head Coach following the departure of Mr. Benjani Mwaruwari in July 2022. Coach Chiragwi has been appointed following his excellent performance after being appointed interim coach wherein the team finished strongly, achieving its Top 4 Finish objective for Season 2022. In addition, the appointment of Chiragwi signifies the Club’s commitment to developing technical skills internally and coach Chiragwi has steadily improved since joining the Club in 2019. The new head coach is in the process of assembling his technical team which will be announced in due course.

