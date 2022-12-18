Difference between revisions of "Takesure Chiragwi"

The new head coach is in the process of assembling his technical team which will be announced in due course.</blockquote>

The new head coach is in the process of assembling his technical team which will be announced in due course.</blockquote>

Chiragwi was appointed as Ngezi Platinum Stars substantive coach on 28 November 2022 on a three-year deal.<ref name="Nehanda Radio">, Tafadzwa Chigandiwa, [https://nehandaradio.com/2022/11/29/ngezi-platinum-stars-appoint-takesure-chiragwi-as-new-head-coach/ Ngezi Platinum Stars appoint Takesure Chiragwi as new head coach] Published: 29 November 2022, Retrieved: 18 December 2022</ref> A statement issued by the club read:

Chiragwi was appointed as Ngezi Platinum Stars substantive coach on 28 November 2022 on a three-year deal.<ref name="Nehanda Radio">, Tafadzwa Chigandiwa, [https://nehandaradio.com/2022/11/29/ngezi-platinum-stars-appoint-takesure-chiragwi-as-new-head-coach/ Ngezi Platinum Stars appoint Takesure Chiragwi as new head coach] Published: 29 November 2022, Retrieved: 18 December 2022</ref> A statement issued by the club read:

In 2019, Chiragwi became the first Zimbabwean coach to win his first game in charge of a club in Eswatini when his side Matsapha United beat Malanti Chiefs 4-3 on penalties after the match had ended 1-1 in the playoffs of the 2019/ 20 Eswatini Posts and Telecommunications Corporation Charity Shield.<ref name="B-Metro">, Noel Muzabwa, [https://www.bmetro.co.zw/chiragwi-first-zimbo-off-eswatini-soccer-bloc/ Chiragwi first Zimbo off Eswatini Soccer bloc] Published: 26 July 2019, Retrieved: 18 December 2022</ref>

This resulted in Chiragwi tendering his resignation from the club.

Shabanie Mine had lost 4-0 to FC Platinum the previous week and the club responded by hiring [[Rowan Nenzou]], [[Gerald Phiri]], [[Elvis Muuya]], and [[Alexio Sijioni]] to strengthen the technical department.

Chiragwi resigned as Shabanie Mine's head coach in June 2018, reportedly in protest over a lack of support from the club hierarchy.<ref name="Chronicle">, Mukudzei Chingwere, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/shabanie-mine-coach-quits/ Shabanie Mine coach quits] Published: 09 June 2022, Retrieved: 18 December 2022</ref>

Takesure Chiragwi is a Zimbabwean football coach and is currently in charge of Ngezi Platinum Stars Football Club.

Background

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.





School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Coaching Career

Chiragwi resigned as Shabanie Mine's head coach in June 2018, reportedly in protest over a lack of support from the club hierarchy.[1]

Shabanie Mine had lost 4-0 to FC Platinum the previous week and the club responded by hiring Rowan Nenzou, Gerald Phiri, Elvis Muuya, and Alexio Sijioni to strengthen the technical department.

This resulted in Chiragwi tendering his resignation from the club.

In 2019, Chiragwi became the first Zimbabwean coach to win his first game in charge of a club in Eswatini when his side Matsapha United beat Malanti Chiefs 4-3 on penalties after the match had ended 1-1 in the playoffs of the 2019/ 20 Eswatini Posts and Telecommunications Corporation Charity Shield.[2]

Chiragwi was appointed as Ngezi Platinum Stars substantive coach on 28 November 2022 on a three-year deal.[3] A statement issued by the club read:

Ngezi Platinum Stars Football Club is pleased to inform all its stakeholders that the Club has appointed Mr. Takesure Chiragwi as the substantive Head Coach. Chiragwi, who was initially the Assistant Coach took over as interim Head Coach following the departure of Mr. Benjani Mwaruwari in July 2022. Coach Chiragwi has been appointed following his excellent performance after being appointed interim coach wherein the team finished strongly, achieving its Top 4 Finish objective for Season 2022. In addition, the appointment of Chiragwi signifies the Club’s commitment to developing technical skills internally and coach Chiragwi has steadily improved since joining the Club in 2019. The new head coach is in the process of assembling his technical team which will be announced in due course.