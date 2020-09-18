Difference between revisions of "Takudzwa Ngadziore"

Takudzwa Ngadziore, the President of the [[Zimbabwe National Students Union]] was attacked by armed men in plain clothes on 18 September 2020 while he was addressing a press conference in the vicinity of [[Impala Car Rental]] following his release from remand prison.<ref name=" HRF ">Human Rights Forum, [https://twitter.com/ZimHRNGOForum/status/1306932661852741636], ''Zimbabwe Human Rights Forum, Published: 18 September, 2020, Accessed: 18 September, 2020''</ref>

Takudzwa Ngadziore is a Zimbabwean student activist and president of the Zimbabwe National Students Union. He was elected the President of Great Zimbabwe University's Executive Board of the Student Executive Council (EBSEC) on 22 July 2019.[1]

Education

He is studying a Bachelor of Science in Politics and Administration with Great Zimbabwe University.

Arrest

Authorities charged a student leader for allegedly inciting some school children to protest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government. Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) members on Tuesday 24 March 2020 arrested and charged Takudzwa Ngadziore, the president of Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) with criminal nuisance as defined in section 46 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

In court, prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti told Harare Magistrate Barbra Mateko that the 21 year-old Ngadziore did an act that is likely to create nuisance or obstruction by gathering some students from Allan Wilson High School on 7 March 2020 at Copacabana bus terminus in Harare, where he incited them without the consent of their parents or guardians to participate in a demonstration, where the school children sang some protest songs against President Mnangagwa's government over its mismanagement of the economy.

Ngadziore, who was represented by Webster Jiti of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) was set free on ZWL$100 bail by Magistrate Mateko and was ordered to reside at his given residential address and not to interfere with state witnesses until the matter is finalised. Magistrate Mateko remanded Ngadziore out of custody to 11 June 2020.[2]

On 10 September 2020, Takudzwa was arrested and charged him with participating in an illegal demonstration outside the offices of Impala Car Rental. Protest came after student Tawanda Muchehiwa was abducted by state agents using an Impala vehicle.[3]

Court Appearance

Takudzwa made his first appearance at Harare Magistrate's court on 11 September 2020. He was arrested on 10 September 2020 in connection with a demonstration staged at Impala Car Rental over the abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa.[4]

Zinasu President Ngadziore has been granted ZWL$2000 bail on 14 September 2020 and has been ordered to stay 100 metres away from Impala car rental premises in Harare - while his peers have been arrested.

Attack by unkown men

Takudzwa Ngadziore, the President of the Zimbabwe National Students Union was attacked by armed men in plain clothes on 18 September 2020 while he was addressing a press conference in the vicinity of Impala Car Rental following his release from remand prison.[5]

