Takudzwa attended [[Vainona High School]] until 2003 when he left for the United States. Whilst there Takudzwa pursued a degree in radiology at Brookhaven College.
Takudzwa attended [[Vainona High School]] until 2003when he left for the United States. Whilst there Takudzwa pursued a degree in radiology at Brookhaven College.
|Takudzwa 'Zee' Ngwenya
Image Credit: RugbyRama.fr
|Born
|Takudzwa Ngwenya
July 22, 1985
Harare
|Citizenship
|United States of America
|Education
|Vainona High School, University Brookhaven College
|Occupation
|Years active
|2003 - present
|Employer
|Olympic Biarritz (French Rugby League)
|Spouse(s)
|Susan Ngwenya
|Parent(s)
|Albert Ngwenya (father)
|Relatives
|Tinashe and Ngaatendwe Ngwenya (sisters)
Takudzwa 'Zee' Ngwenya is a professional rugby union player who plays for the United States national rugby union team and French team Biarritz Olympique as a wing. He has been touted as one of the fastest rugby wingers in the world (2010)[1].
Background
Takudzwa Ngwenya was born on born 22 July 1985 in Harare, Zimbabwe to Albert Ngwenya (father). He is the eldest of three children, having two sisters, Tinashe and Ngaatendwe. He is married to Susan Ngwenya.
Education
Takudzwa attended Vainona High School until 2003 when he left for the United States. Whilst there Takudzwa pursued a degree in radiology at Brookhaven College.
Early career
Takudzwa Ngwenya first played rugby in Zimbabwe for the Mashonaland Country Districts and for Vainona High School as a winger, before leaving for the USA in 2004.
He first played for Plano Rugby Club in Texas, USA and went on to play for the Dallas Athletic Rugby Club for a few years. He was clocked at 10.5s hand time for the 100 m dash during this period. From here he made it into the Texas Select Side and then the USA Under 19 national team. His breakthrough in the USA national rugby union team (sevens) came in Bangkok and the 2007 North America 4.
Professional career
After his stunning performance at the 2007 World Rugby Competition, he settled for a two-year contract with Biarritz Olympique in France's Top 14 Rugby League in November 2007.
Picture Gallery
Video
References
