Takudzwa 'Zee' Ngwenya is a professional rugby union player who plays for the United States national rugby union team and French team Biarritz Olympique as a wing. He has been touted as one of the fastest rugby wingers in the world (2010)[1].

Background

Takudzwa Ngwenya was born on born 22 July 1985 in Harare, Zimbabwe to Albert Ngwenya (father). He is the eldest of three children, having two sisters, Tinashe and Ngaatendwe. He is married to Susan Ngwenya.

Education

Takudzwa attended Vainona High School until 2003 when he left for the United States. Whilst there Takudzwa pursued a degree in radiology at Brookhaven College [2].

Early career

Takudzwa Ngwenya first played rugby in Zimbabwe for the Mashonaland Country Districts and for Vainona High School as a winger, before leaving for the USA in 2004[3].

He first played for Plano Rugby Club in Texas, USA and went on to play for the Dallas Athletic Rugby Club for a few years. He was clocked at 10.5s hand time for the 100 m dash during this period. From here he made it into the Texas Select Side and then the USA Under 19 national team. His breakthrough in the USA national rugby union team (sevens) came in Bangkok and the 2007 North America 4.

Professional career

After his stunning performance at the 2007 World Rugby Competition, he settled for a two-year contract with Biarritz Olympique in France's Top 14 Rugby League in November 2007.

