Takudzwa "Tkay" Maidza is an Australian-based Zimbabwean award-winning musician. Tkay has been nominated and won several awards in Australia and Europe since 2014 including Rolling Stone, BET, and MTV awards. She was born in Harare with her family moving to Australia in 2001.

Background

Tkay was born in Zimbabwe but moved to Australia at age 5. Initially, her family lived in Perth and Kalgoorlie in WA before making the move to South Australia -- first to Whyalla and then to Adelaide.

Before going into music, Tkay was pursuing a tennis sports career. As a teen she played competitively and was trained by Lleyton Hewitt’s former coach.[1]











