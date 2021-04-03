Difference between revisions of "Takudzwa Tkay Maidza"
Before going into music, Tkay was pursuing a tennis sports career. As a teen she played competitively and was trained by Lleyton Hewitt’s former coach.<ref name="rb"> [https://www.redbull.com/za-en/get-to-know-tkay-maidza-facts 10 things you need to know about Tkay Maidza], ''Red Bull, Published: 23 Nov 2020, Retrieved: 3 April 2021''</ref>
|TKay Maidza
|Born
|Takudzwa Victoria Rosa Maidza
17 December 1995
|Known for
|Rapper
|Awards
|MTV Europe, BET, Rolling Stone
Takudzwa "Tkay" Maidza is an Australian-based Zimbabwean award-winning musician. Tkay has been nominated and won several awards in Australia and Europe since 2014 including Rolling Stone, BET, and MTV awards. She was born in Harare with her family moving to Australia in 2001.
Background
Tkay was born in Zimbabwe but moved to Australia at age 5. Initially, her family lived in Perth and Kalgoorlie in WA before making the move to South Australia -- first to Whyalla and then to Adelaide.
Before going into music, Tkay was pursuing a tennis sports career. As a teen she played competitively and was trained by Lleyton Hewitt’s former coach.[1]
Music Career
TKay skipped two years of high school to release her first track when she was 17.[2]
Discography
Albums
- Tkay - 2016
Mixtapes
- Last Year Was Weird (Vol. 1) - 2018
- Last Year Was Weird (Vol. 2) - 2020
- Last Year Was Weird (Vol. 3) - 2021
Singles
- Brontosaurus - 2013
- U-Huh - 2014
- Switch Lanes
- M.O.B. - 2015
- ARIA: Gold
- Ghost
- Carry On (featuring Killer Mike) - 2016
- Simulation
- Glorious - 2017
- Bom Bom (with Danny L Harle)
- Flexin' (featuring Duckwrth) - 2018
- White Rose
- Awake (featuring JPEGMafia) - 2019
- IDC If U Be Ded
- Shook"[26] 2020
- Don't Call Again (featuring Kari Faux)
- You Sad
- Kim (with Yung Baby Tate) - 2021
- Where is My Mind? Bills & Aches & Blues (40 Years of 4AD)
References
- ↑ 10 things you need to know about Tkay Maidza, Red Bull, Published: 23 Nov 2020, Retrieved: 3 April 2021
- ↑ TKAY MAIDZA. Meet the Australian rapper exploring the soundscape of her own parallel universe., Wonderland Magazine, Published: 2020, Retrieved: 3 April 2021