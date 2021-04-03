* Where is My Mind? Bills & Aches & Blues (40 Years of 4AD)

TKay skipped two years of high school to release her first track when she was 17.<ref name="wm"> [https://www.wonderlandmagazine.com/2020/03/31/tkay-maidza/ TKAY MAIDZA. Meet the Australian rapper exploring the soundscape of her own parallel universe.], ''Wonderland Magazine, Published: 2020, Retrieved: 3 April 2021''</ref>

Before going into music, Tkay was pursuing a tennis sports career. As a teen she played competitively and was trained by Lleyton Hewitt’s former coach.<ref name="rb"> [https://www.redbull.com/za-en/get-to-know-tkay-maidza-facts 10 things you need to know about Tkay Maidza], ''Red Bull, Published: 23 Nov 2020, Retrieved: 3 April 2021''</ref>

Before going into music, Tkay was pursuing a tennis sports career. As a teen she played competitively and was trained by Lleyton Hewitt’s former coach.<ref name="rb"> [https://www.redbull.com/za-en/get-to-know-tkay-maidza-facts 10 things you need to know about Tkay Maidza], ''Red Bull, Published: 23 Nov 2020, Retrieved: 3 April 2021''</ref>

| birth_date = {{Birth date and age|df=yes|1995|12|17}}<!-- {{Birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

| birth_date = {{Birth date and age|df=yes|1995|12|17}}<!-- {{Birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

| birth_name = Takudzwa Victoria Rosa Maidza<!-- only use if different from name -->

| birth_name = akudzwa Victoria Rosa Maidza<!-- only use if different from name -->

Takudzwa "Tkay" Maidza is an Australian-based Zimbabwean award-winning musician. Tkay has been nominated and won several awards in Australia and Europe since 2014 including Rolling Stone, BET, and MTV awards. She was born in Harare with her family moving to Australia in 2001.

Background

Tkay was born in Zimbabwe but moved to Australia at age 5. Initially, her family lived in Perth and Kalgoorlie in WA before making the move to South Australia -- first to Whyalla and then to Adelaide.

Before going into music, Tkay was pursuing a tennis sports career. As a teen she played competitively and was trained by Lleyton Hewitt’s former coach.[1]

Music Career

TKay skipped two years of high school to release her first track when she was 17.[2]

Discography

Albums

Tkay - 2016

Mixtapes

Last Year Was Weird (Vol. 1) - 2018

Last Year Was Weird (Vol. 2) - 2020

Last Year Was Weird (Vol. 3) - 2021

Singles

Brontosaurus - 2013

U-Huh - 2014

Switch Lanes

M.O.B. - 2015

ARIA: Gold

Ghost

Carry On (featuring Killer Mike) - 2016

Simulation

Glorious - 2017

Bom Bom (with Danny L Harle)

Flexin' (featuring Duckwrth) - 2018

White Rose

Awake (featuring JPEGMafia) - 2019

IDC If U Be Ded

Shook"[26] 2020

Don't Call Again (featuring Kari Faux)

You Sad

Kim (with Yung Baby Tate) - 2021

Where is My Mind? Bills & Aches & Blues (40 Years of 4AD)