Difference between revisions of "Takura"
|
m
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m
|Line 78:
|Line 78:
| box_width =
| box_width =
}}
}}
|−
'''Takura''' is a Zimbabwean award-winning
|+
'''Takura''' is a Zimbabwean award-winning artist.
==Background==
==Background==
|Line 84:
|Line 84:
==Career==
==Career==
|−
In late 2013, Takura formed the group [[Soul Afrika]] with his best friend Donald Mapholisa in [[Gweru]]. Mapholisa left the group when he got married. Takura moved to [[Harare]] and was joined by [[Adrian Tate]] who was [[Cynthia Mare]]'s guitar player.<ref name="Everything"> Faith Moyo, [http://everythingzimbabwe.co.zw/2016/01/20/soul-afrika-zimbabwes-very-own-boy-band/ SOUL AFRIKA: ZIMBABWE’S VERY OWN BOY BAND], ''Everything Zimbabwe'', published: January 20, 2016, retrieved: June 20, 2017</ref>
In late 2013, Takura formed the group [[Soul Afrika]] with his best friend Donald Mapholisa in [[Gweru]]. Mapholisa left the group when he got married. Takura moved to [[Harare]] and was joined by [[Adrian Tate]] who was [[Cynthia Mare]]'s guitar player.<ref name="Everything"> Faith Moyo, [http://everythingzimbabwe.co.zw/2016/01/20/soul-afrika-zimbabwes-very-own-boy-band/ SOUL AFRIKA: ZIMBABWE’S VERY OWN BOY BAND], ''Everything Zimbabwe'', published: January 20, 2016, retrieved: June 20, 2017</ref>
|Line 92:
|Line 91:
==Discography==
==Discography==
|−
===Albums===
===Albums===
*Stripped
*Stripped
|Line 98:
|Line 96:
==Awards and Achievements==
==Awards and Achievements==
|−
He scooped two awards at the Midlands Music Awards held in Gweru in September 2016, winning the best single and best video for Zino Irema.<ref name="News"/>
He scooped two awards at the Midlands Music Awards held in Gweru in September 2016, winning the best single and best video for Zino Irema.<ref name="News"/>
|Line 106:
|Line 103:
{{#ev:youtube|https://youtu.be/DSrf26jyT1w|600||Takura - ZinO IRema (Ndirikukuwonai Zvangu) [Official Video]|frame|}}
{{#ev:youtube|https://youtu.be/DSrf26jyT1w|600||Takura - ZinO IRema (Ndirikukuwonai Zvangu) [Official Video]|frame|}}
{{#ev:youtube|https://youtu.be/1zfVXKQIzo0|600||Takura - MaObama (Zvakanaka Tozvidawo) [Official Video]|frame|}}
{{#ev:youtube|https://youtu.be/1zfVXKQIzo0|600||Takura - MaObama (Zvakanaka Tozvidawo) [Official Video]|frame|}}
|−
{{#ev:youtube|https://youtu.be/_ak2lLeQwOw|600||Takura - Kutaura Newe (Lyric Video)|frame|}}
{{#ev:youtube|https://youtu.be/_ak2lLeQwOw|600||Takura - Kutaura Newe (Lyric Video)|frame|}}
{{#ev:youtube|https://youtu.be/iKAgwLAdwbI|600||Takura - Mari Hairambwe (Lyric Video)|frame|}}
{{#ev:youtube|https://youtu.be/iKAgwLAdwbI|600||Takura - Mari Hairambwe (Lyric Video)|frame|}}
|−
|−
|−
==References==
==References==
|Line 117:
|Line 110:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=
|+
|title=Takura - Pindula
|−
|
|+
|=replace
|−
|keywords=
|+
|keywords=Takura, Takura SoulAfrika, Takura profile
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|+
|+
}}
}}
[[Category:Musicians]]
[[Category:Musicians]]
[[Category:Hiphop Artists]]
[[Category:Hiphop Artists]]
Latest revision as of 10:31, 14 October 2020
|Takura
|Born
|Takura Bernard Shonhai
|Occupation
|Known for
|Being a Musician
Takura is a Zimbabwean award-winning hip-hop artist.
Background
He grew up in Kingsdale, Bulawayo.[1]
Career
In late 2013, Takura formed the group Soul Afrika with his best friend Donald Mapholisa in Gweru. Mapholisa left the group when he got married. Takura moved to Harare and was joined by Adrian Tate who was Cynthia Mare's guitar player.[2]
After disbanding the group Soul Afrika to pursue solo projects, Takura released two songs "Zino Irema" and "MaObama" which made him into a household name.[3] He released an EP in 2016 called Stripped which has songs such as "Mungandidi", "Mari Hairambwe" and "Ndoda Kutaura Newe".
He embarked on a national and international tour in style with a show at Gweru’s Club Eclipse on Friday 23 September 2016, before going to Bulawayo’s Horizon Night Club the following night. He performed in Mutare before he left for his maiden show in Cyprus on October 7, 2016. On his return, he headed to Masvingo on October 14 before the grand finale in Harare on October 22. The tour was headed by One Entertainment.[1]
Discography
Albums
- Stripped
- SHTDi (Someone Had To Do it) 2018
Awards and Achievements
He scooped two awards at the Midlands Music Awards held in Gweru in September 2016, winning the best single and best video for Zino Irema.[1]
Videos
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Sindiso Dube,Takura kicks off tour in style, NewsDay, published: September 27, 2016, retrieved: June 20, 2017
- ↑ Faith Moyo, SOUL AFRIKA: ZIMBABWE’S VERY OWN BOY BAND, Everything Zimbabwe, published: January 20, 2016, retrieved: June 20, 2017
- ↑ Soul Afrika's Takura relishes solo projects, Daily News, published: August 27, 2016, retrieved: June 20, 2017