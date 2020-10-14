He scooped two awards at the Midlands Music Awards held in Gweru in September 2016, winning the best single and best video for Zino Irema.<ref name="News"/>

In late 2013, Takura formed the group [[Soul Afrika]] with his best friend Donald Mapholisa in [[Gweru]]. Mapholisa left the group when he got married. Takura moved to [[Harare]] and was joined by [[Adrian Tate]] who was [[Cynthia Mare]]'s guitar player.<ref name="Everything"> Faith Moyo, [http://everythingzimbabwe.co.zw/2016/01/20/soul-afrika-zimbabwes-very-own-boy-band/ SOUL AFRIKA: ZIMBABWE'S VERY OWN BOY BAND], ''Everything Zimbabwe'', published: January 20, 2016, retrieved: June 20, 2017</ref>

Takura is a Zimbabwean award-winning hip-hop artist.

Background

He grew up in Kingsdale, Bulawayo.[1]

Career

In late 2013, Takura formed the group Soul Afrika with his best friend Donald Mapholisa in Gweru. Mapholisa left the group when he got married. Takura moved to Harare and was joined by Adrian Tate who was Cynthia Mare's guitar player.[2]

After disbanding the group Soul Afrika to pursue solo projects, Takura released two songs "Zino Irema" and "MaObama" which made him into a household name.[3] He released an EP in 2016 called Stripped which has songs such as "Mungandidi", "Mari Hairambwe" and "Ndoda Kutaura Newe".

He embarked on a national and international tour in style with a show at Gweru’s Club Eclipse on Friday 23 September 2016, before going to Bulawayo’s Horizon Night Club the following night. He performed in Mutare before he left for his maiden show in Cyprus on October 7, 2016. On his return, he headed to Masvingo on October 14 before the grand finale in Harare on October 22. The tour was headed by One Entertainment.[1]

Discography

Albums

Stripped

SHTDi (Someone Had To Do it) 2018

Awards and Achievements

He scooped two awards at the Midlands Music Awards held in Gweru in September 2016, winning the best single and best video for Zino Irema.[1]

Videos

Takura - Mungandidii (Official Video)

Takura - ZinO IRema (Ndirikukuwonai Zvangu) [Official Video]

Takura - MaObama (Zvakanaka Tozvidawo) [Official Video]

Takura - Kutaura Newe (Lyric Video)

Takura - Mari Hairambwe (Lyric Video)