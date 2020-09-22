Difference between revisions of "Takura Mudavose"

In July 2018, Takura Mudavose was elected to Ward 13 Mwenezi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 12663 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 13 Mwenezi RDC with 12663 votes, beating Martin Taruona of MDC-Alliance with 870 votes. [1]

