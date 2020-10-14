Difference between revisions of "Takura Tendayi"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox musical artist <!-- See Wikipedia:WikiProject Musicians --> | name = Takura | image = | caption = | background = solo_singer...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 10:29, 14 October 2020
|Takura
|Birth name
|Takura Tendayi
|Born
|30 October 1988
|Origin
|Harare, Zimbabwe
|Genres
|Occupation(s)
|Instruments
|Vocals
|Years active
|2009–present
|Labels
|Metro
|Associated acts
Takura Tendayi is a Zimbabwean singer and songwriter. He is well known for his frequent collaborations with Chase & Status and Sub Focus, as well as many other dubstep and drum and bass artists.[2] His guest appearances have accumulated over 17 million YouTube views,[3][4][5] and his song "Flashing Lights" has charted in the United Kingdom at number 98 in the UK Singles Chart and number 15 in the UK Dance Chart.[6][7] . He managed to share a stage with Plan B and also co-wrote Rihanna's 2009 single "Wait Your Turn" which alone has over 28 million YouTube views[8].This song was charted at number 45 in the UK Singles Chart. On 10 September 2013, Door Policy released the three-track EP No Cover Charge for free download.[9][10] It features a guest appearance from "Traktor" singer L Marshall.[2]
Discography
ALBUMS
|Album
|Year
|"Relationship Goals"
|2017
|"SHTDi"
|2018
Singles
As lead artist
|Year
|Song
|2014
|"Sun Goes Down"
As featured artist
|Year
|Song
|Album
|Label
|2011
|"Flashing Lights"
(Chase & Status and Sub Focus featuring Takura)
|No More Idols
|Mercury Records
|2012
|"Led Astray"
(by Friction, featured vocals)
|Led Astray EP
|Shogun Audio
|"Network"
(by Dream Mclean, featured vocals)
|Non-album single
|MTA Records
|"Pop Off"
(Maxsta featuring Takura)
|Sony
|2013
|"The Coming Storm"
(Freestylers and Stereo:Type featuring Takura)
|The Coming Storm
|Rub-A-Duck
|"Refuse To Love"
(by Loadstar, featured vocals)
|Future Perfect
|RAM Records
|"Rage Within"
(The Prototypes featuring Takura)
|Non-album single
|Shogun Audio
|"Zimma Frame"
(Show N Prove featuring Takura)
|All Around the World
|"Friday"
(Shadow Child featuring Takura)
|Collected
|Food Music
|2014
|"2 Late"
(SLOWOLF featuring Dream Mclean and Takura)
|Wolf Grey EP
|SLOWOLF Records
|"My Money"
(SLOWOLF featuring Dream Mclean, Felix De Luca, Takura and Wil Cousin)
|"ESG"
(Tinchy Stryder featuring Takura)
|360°
|Cloud 9
|2016
|"Access Denied"
(P Money, Big Narstie and Example featuring Takura)
|Non-album single
|Not on label
|"Original Badman"
(Star.One featuring Takura and Agent Sasco (Assassin))
|Non-album single
|Sony
|2017
|"Diamonds"
(Loadstar featuring Takura)
|I Need the Night
|RAM Records
|"Trouble"
(The Last Skeptik featuring Kojey Radical and Takura)
|This is Where It Gets Good
|Thanks for Trying Records
Other appearances
|Year
|Song
|Release
|Label
|2008
|"Can't Get Enough"
(by Chase & Status, featured vocals)
|More Than Alot
|RAM Records
|"Streetlife"
(Chase & Status featuring Takura)
|"Running"
(Chase & Status featuring Takura)
|"Is It Worth It"
(Chase & Status featuring Takura)
|2009
|"Follow the Light" (Vocal Mix)
(by Sub Focus, featured vocals)
|Rock It / Follow the Light
|"World of Hurt"
(by Sub Focus, featured vocals)
|Sub Focus
|"Coming Closer"
(Sub Focus featuring Takura)
|"Wait Your Turn"
(by Rihanna, as writer)
|Rated R
|Def Jam
|2010
|"Is It Worth It VIP"
(Chase & Status featuring Takura)
|End Credits
|RAM Records
|"Sick Note"
(by Example, featured vocals)
|Won't Go Quietly
|Data
|"Spaceship"
(by Kano, featured vocals)
|Method to the Maadness
|BPM
|2011
|"No Problem"
(by Chase and Status, featured vocals)
|No More Idols
|Mercury Records
|2012
|"Demons"[11]
(by Delta Heavy, featured vocals)
|Down the Rabbit Hole
|RAM Records
|"Summer Days"
(Sigma featuring Takura)
|Hospitality Summer Drum & Bass 2012
|Hospital
|"Have A Go"
(Swindle featuring Takura)
|Need To Know
|Swindle Productions
|"Drug Dealer"
(Plan B featuring Takura)
|iLL Manors
|679
|"Memories (Come Back)"
(Don Diablo featuring Takura)
|Lights Out EP
|Sony
|"Careless"
(Jack Beats featuring Takura)
|Careless
|OWSLA
|"Alive"
(Rollz featuring Takura)
|Firepod
|Pilot
|2013
|"The Coming Storm (VIP Mix)"
(Freestylers and Stereo:Type featuring Takura)
|The Coming Storm (VIP Mix)
|Rub-A-Duck
|"Searching"
(by Kove, as writer)
|Measures
|MTA Records
|"Endorphins"
(by Sub Focus featuring Alex Clare, as writer)
|Torus
|RAM Records / Mercury
|"Out of Reach"
(by Sub Focus featuring Jayelldee, as writer)
|"Money Waster"
(by Marshall F, featured vocals)
|Money Waster
|Black Butter Records
|2014
|"Overdose"
(SLOWOLF featuring Natalia and Takura)
|Bounty EP
|SLOWOLF Records
|"Princess"
(SLOWOLF featuring Raekwon, Benny Banks and Takura)
|"Running Low"
(by Netsky featuring Beth Ditto, as writer)
|TBA
|Sony
|"I Need Cs"
(Context featuring Takura)
|Hindsight is the Purest Form of Romance
|Self-released
|2015
|"Fossa"
(Kiwi featuring Takura)
|Animals EP
|Blasé Boys Club
|"AFRiCA"
(WiDE AWAKE featuring Takura)
|Hard As Nails EP
|TBA
|2017
|"Beg & Borrow"
(by Dimension, featured vocals)
|Generator / Beg & Borrow
|Dimension
|"Tribes"
(by Chase and Status, featured vocals)
|Tribe
|MTA Records
|2018
|"Blood"
(Big Narstie featuring Takura)
|BDL Bipolar
|Dice Recordings
|"Gully"
(My Nu Leng & Holy Goof featuring Takura)
|Junction EP
|Maraki Records
Unreleased tracks
|Year
|Song
|2012
|"Is That You"
|"B.B.O.P (Baddest Bitch on the Planet)"
|"Kerosene"
(Drop Lamond featuring Takura)
|2013
|"Suffocating Me"
(Skream & Redlight featuring Takura)
References
- ↑ Lua error in package.lua at line 80: module 'Module:Citation/CS1/Suggestions' not found.
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 "Premiere: Door Policy "Necking" Music Video". Vibe. 4 September 2013.<templatestyles src="Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css"></templatestyles>
- ↑ "Chase & Status – No Problem". YouTube. 31 January 2011.<templatestyles src="Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css"></templatestyles>
- ↑ "Chase & Status feat. Takura "No Problem"". YouTube. 20 April 2011.<templatestyles src="Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css"></templatestyles>
- ↑ Lua error in package.lua at line 80: module 'Module:Citation/CS1/Suggestions' not found.
- ↑ "Chase & Status – Flashing Lights (Feat. Sub Focus & Takura)". YouTube. 31 January 2011.<templatestyles src="Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css"></templatestyles>
- ↑ "Chase & Status, Sub Focus – Flashing Lights ft. Takura". YouTube. 18 November 2011.<templatestyles src="Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css"></templatestyles>
- ↑ "Rihanna – Wait Your Turn". YouTube. 24 November 2009.<templatestyles src="Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css"></templatestyles>
- ↑ "Door Policy 'No Cover Charge' Exclusive Pre-stream on Spotify". Spotify. 3 September 2013.<templatestyles src="Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css"></templatestyles>
- ↑ "Door Policy – "Falling" (Video Premiere)". Earmilk. 6 September 2013.<templatestyles src="Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css"></templatestyles>
- ↑ "Delta Heavy – Demons". YouTube. 25 May 2012.<templatestyles src="Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css"></templatestyles>