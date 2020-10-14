Difference between revisions of "Takura Tendayi"

From Pindula
(Created page with "{{Infobox musical artist <!-- See Wikipedia:WikiProject Musicians --> | name = Takura | image = | caption = | background = solo_singer...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 10:29, 14 October 2020

Takura
Birth nameTakura Tendayi
Born30 October 1988
OriginHarare, Zimbabwe
Genres
Occupation(s)
  • Singer
  • songwriter
InstrumentsVocals
Years active2009–present
LabelsMetro
Associated acts

Takura Tendayi is a Zimbabwean singer and songwriter. He is well known for his frequent collaborations with Chase & Status and Sub Focus, as well as many other dubstep and drum and bass artists.[2] His guest appearances have accumulated over 17 million YouTube views,[3][4][5] and his song "Flashing Lights" has charted in the United Kingdom at number 98 in the UK Singles Chart and number 15 in the UK Dance Chart.[6][7] . He managed to share a stage with Plan B and also co-wrote Rihanna's 2009 single "Wait Your Turn" which alone has over 28 million YouTube views[8].This song was charted at number 45 in the UK Singles Chart. On 10 September 2013, Door Policy released the three-track EP No Cover Charge for free download.[9][10] It features a guest appearance from "Traktor" singer L Marshall.[2]

Discography

ALBUMS

Album Year
"Relationship Goals" 2017
"SHTDi" 2018


Singles

As lead artist

Year Song
2014 "Sun Goes Down"

As featured artist

Year Song Album Label
2011 "Flashing Lights"
(Chase & Status and Sub Focus featuring Takura)		 No More Idols Mercury Records
2012 "Led Astray"
(by Friction, featured vocals)		 Led Astray EP Shogun Audio
"Network"
(by Dream Mclean, featured vocals)		 Non-album single MTA Records
"Pop Off"
(Maxsta featuring Takura)		 Sony
2013 "The Coming Storm"
(Freestylers and Stereo:Type featuring Takura)		 The Coming Storm Rub-A-Duck
"Refuse To Love"
(by Loadstar, featured vocals)		 Future Perfect RAM Records
"Rage Within"
(The Prototypes featuring Takura)		 Non-album single Shogun Audio
"Zimma Frame"
(Show N Prove featuring Takura)		 All Around the World
"Friday"
(Shadow Child featuring Takura)		 Collected Food Music
2014 "2 Late"
(SLOWOLF featuring Dream Mclean and Takura)		 Wolf Grey EP SLOWOLF Records
"My Money"
(SLOWOLF featuring Dream Mclean, Felix De Luca, Takura and Wil Cousin)
"ESG"
(Tinchy Stryder featuring Takura)		 360° Cloud 9
2016 "Access Denied"
(P Money, Big Narstie and Example featuring Takura)		 Non-album single Not on label
"Original Badman"
(Star.One featuring Takura and Agent Sasco (Assassin))		 Non-album single Sony
2017 "Diamonds"
(Loadstar featuring Takura)		 I Need the Night RAM Records
"Trouble"
(The Last Skeptik featuring Kojey Radical and Takura)		 This is Where It Gets Good Thanks for Trying Records

Other appearances

Year Song Release Label
2008 "Can't Get Enough"
(by Chase & Status, featured vocals)		 More Than Alot RAM Records
"Streetlife"
(Chase & Status featuring Takura)
"Running"
(Chase & Status featuring Takura)
"Is It Worth It"
(Chase & Status featuring Takura)
2009 "Follow the Light" (Vocal Mix)
(by Sub Focus, featured vocals)		 Rock It / Follow the Light
"World of Hurt"
(by Sub Focus, featured vocals)		 Sub Focus
"Coming Closer"
(Sub Focus featuring Takura)
"Wait Your Turn"
(by Rihanna, as writer)		 Rated R Def Jam
2010 "Is It Worth It VIP"
(Chase & Status featuring Takura)		 End Credits RAM Records
"Sick Note"
(by Example, featured vocals)		 Won't Go Quietly Data
"Spaceship"
(by Kano, featured vocals)		 Method to the Maadness BPM
2011 "No Problem"
(by Chase and Status, featured vocals)		 No More Idols Mercury Records
2012 "Demons"[11]
(by Delta Heavy, featured vocals)		 Down the Rabbit Hole RAM Records
"Summer Days"
(Sigma featuring Takura)		 Hospitality Summer Drum & Bass 2012 Hospital
"Have A Go"
(Swindle featuring Takura)		 Need To Know Swindle Productions
"Drug Dealer"
(Plan B featuring Takura)		 iLL Manors 679
"Memories (Come Back)"
(Don Diablo featuring Takura)		 Lights Out EP Sony
"Careless"
(Jack Beats featuring Takura)		 Careless OWSLA
"Alive"
(Rollz featuring Takura)		 Firepod Pilot
2013 "The Coming Storm (VIP Mix)"
(Freestylers and Stereo:Type featuring Takura)		 The Coming Storm (VIP Mix) Rub-A-Duck
"Searching"
(by Kove, as writer)		 Measures MTA Records
"Endorphins"
(by Sub Focus featuring Alex Clare, as writer)		 Torus RAM Records / Mercury
"Out of Reach"
(by Sub Focus featuring Jayelldee, as writer)
"Money Waster"
(by Marshall F, featured vocals)		 Money Waster Black Butter Records
2014 "Overdose"
(SLOWOLF featuring Natalia and Takura)		 Bounty EP SLOWOLF Records
"Princess"
(SLOWOLF featuring Raekwon, Benny Banks and Takura)
"Running Low"
(by Netsky featuring Beth Ditto, as writer)		 TBA Sony
"I Need Cs"
(Context featuring Takura)		 Hindsight is the Purest Form of Romance Self-released
2015 "Fossa"
(Kiwi featuring Takura)		 Animals EP Blasé Boys Club
"AFRiCA"
(WiDE AWAKE featuring Takura)		 Hard As Nails EP TBA
2017 "Beg & Borrow"
(by Dimension, featured vocals)		 Generator / Beg & Borrow Dimension
"Tribes"
(by Chase and Status, featured vocals)		 Tribe MTA Records
2018 "Blood"
(Big Narstie featuring Takura)		 BDL Bipolar Dice Recordings
"Gully"
(My Nu Leng & Holy Goof featuring Takura)		 Junction EP Maraki Records

Unreleased tracks

Year Song
2012 "Is That You"
"B.B.O.P (Baddest Bitch on the Planet)"
"Kerosene"
(Drop Lamond featuring Takura)
2013 "Suffocating Me"
(Skream & Redlight featuring Takura)

References

  1. Lua error in package.lua at line 80: module 'Module:Citation/CS1/Suggestions' not found.
  2. 2.0 2.1 "Premiere: Door Policy "Necking" Music Video". Vibe. 4 September 2013.<templatestyles src="Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css"></templatestyles>
  3. "Chase & Status – No Problem". YouTube. 31 January 2011.<templatestyles src="Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css"></templatestyles>
  4. "Chase & Status feat. Takura "No Problem"". YouTube. 20 April 2011.<templatestyles src="Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css"></templatestyles>
  5. Lua error in package.lua at line 80: module 'Module:Citation/CS1/Suggestions' not found.
  6. "Chase & Status – Flashing Lights (Feat. Sub Focus & Takura)". YouTube. 31 January 2011.<templatestyles src="Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css"></templatestyles>
  7. "Chase & Status, Sub Focus – Flashing Lights ft. Takura". YouTube. 18 November 2011.<templatestyles src="Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css"></templatestyles>
  8. "Rihanna – Wait Your Turn". YouTube. 24 November 2009.<templatestyles src="Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css"></templatestyles>
  9. "Door Policy 'No Cover Charge' Exclusive Pre-stream on Spotify". Spotify. 3 September 2013.<templatestyles src="Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css"></templatestyles>
  10. "Door Policy – "Falling" (Video Premiere)". Earmilk. 6 September 2013.<templatestyles src="Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css"></templatestyles>
  11. "Delta Heavy – Demons". YouTube. 25 May 2012.<templatestyles src="Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css"></templatestyles>

Template:Authority control

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Takura_Tendayi&oldid=93284"