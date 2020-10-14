Difference between revisions of "Takura Tendayi"

−

'''Takura Tendayi''' is a Zimbabwean singer and songwriter. He is well known for his frequent collaborations with [[ Chase & Status ]] and [[ Sub Focus ]] , as well as many other [[ dubstep ]] and [[ drum and bass ]] artists.<ref name="vibe">{{cite web|url=http://www.vibe.com/article/premiere-door-policy-necking-music-video|title=Premiere: Door Policy "Necking" Music Video|publisher=Vibe|date=4 September 2013}}</ref> His guest appearances have accumulated over 17 million [[ YouTube ]] views,<ref>{{cite web|url=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sss9aNbtEpA|title=Chase & Status – No Problem|publisher=YouTube|date=31 January 2011}}</ref><ref>{{cite web|url=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rPRkYWVinF0|title=Chase & Status feat. Takura "No Problem"|publisher=YouTube|date=20 April 2011}}</ref><ref>{{cite web|url=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pO8BKuCQpCI |title=Maxsta feat. Takura – Pop Off |publisher=YouTube |date=19 September 2012 |url-status=dead |archiveurl=https://web.archive.org/web/20140111100412/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pO8BKuCQpCI |archivedate=11 January 2014 }}</ref> and his song " [[ Flashing Lights (Chase & Status song)|Flashing Lights ]] " has charted in the United Kingdom at number 98 in the [[ UK Singles Chart ]] and number 15 in the [[ UK Dance Chart ]] .<ref>{{cite web|url=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0L2M7Its9C4|title=Chase & Status – Flashing Lights (Feat. Sub Focus & Takura)|publisher=YouTube|date=31 January 2011}}</ref><ref>{{cite web|url=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jbsjY4vfbcg|title=Chase & Status, Sub Focus – Flashing Lights ft. Takura|publisher=YouTube|date=18 November 2011}}</ref> . He managed to share a stage with Plan B and also co-wrote [[ Rihanna ]] 's 2009 single " [[ Wait Your Turn ]] " which alone has over 28 million YouTube views<ref>{{cite web|url=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8u965-x-l3w|title=Rihanna – Wait Your Turn|publisher=YouTube|date=24 November 2009}}</ref>.This song was charted at number 45 in the UK Singles Chart. On 10 September 2013, Door Policy released the three-track EP ''No Cover Charge'' for free download.<ref>{{cite web|url=http://news.spotify.com/uk/2013/09/03/door-policy-no-cover-charge-exclusive-pre-stream-on-spotify/|title=Door Policy 'No Cover Charge' Exclusive Pre-stream on Spotify|publisher= [[ Spotify ]] |date=3 September 2013}}</ref><ref>{{cite web|url=http://www.earmilk.com/2013/09/06/door-policy-falling-video-premiere/|title=Door Policy – "Falling" (Video Premiere)|publisher=Earmilk|date=6 September 2013}}</ref> It features a guest appearance from " [[ Traktor (song)|Traktor ]] " singer L Marshall.<ref name="vibe"/>

