Difference between revisions of "Takura Tendayi"

| birth_date      = 30 October 1988
 
| origin          = [[Harare]], Zimbabwe
| instrument      = Vocals
 
| genre            = {{hlist|[[Electro house]]|[[dubstep]]|[[drum and bass]]|[[deep house]]|[[moombahton]]}}
| occupation      = {{hlist|Singer|songwriter}}
 
| years_active    = 2009–present
 
| label            = [[Matrix (musician)|Metro]]
| associated_acts  = {{hlist|[[Chase & Status]]|Cinematic<ref>{{cite web|url=http://www.mixmag.net/words/interviews/hello/cinematic|title=Mixmag – CINEMATIC|publisher=Mixmag|date=29 August 2011|url-status=dead|archiveurl=https://web.archive.org/web/20130701053446/http://www.mixmag.net/words/interviews/hello/cinematic|archivedate=1 July 2013|df=dmy-all}}</ref>|[[Don Diablo]]|[[Example (musician)|Example]]|[[Freestylers]]|[[DJ Friction (UK)|Friction]]|[[Jack Beats]]|[[Kano (rapper)|Kano]]|[[Loadstar (musical duo)|Loadstar]]|[[Plan B (musician)|Plan B]]|Show N Prove|[[Sub Focus]]}}
| website          =  
 
}}
 
'''Takura Tendayi''' is a Zimbabwean singer and songwriter. He is well known for his frequent collaborations with [[Chase & Status]] and [[Sub Focus]], as well as many other [[dubstep]] and [[drum and bass]] artists.<ref name="vibe">{{cite web|url=http://www.vibe.com/article/premiere-door-policy-necking-music-video|title=Premiere: Door Policy "Necking" Music Video|publisher=Vibe|date=4 September 2013}}</ref> His guest appearances have accumulated over 17 million [[YouTube]] views,<ref>{{cite web|url=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sss9aNbtEpA|title=Chase & Status – No Problem|publisher=YouTube|date=31 January 2011}}</ref><ref>{{cite web|url=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rPRkYWVinF0|title=Chase & Status feat. Takura "No Problem"|publisher=YouTube|date=20 April 2011}}</ref><ref>{{cite web|url=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pO8BKuCQpCI |title=Maxsta feat. Takura – Pop Off |publisher=YouTube |date=19 September 2012 |url-status=dead |archiveurl=https://web.archive.org/web/20140111100412/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pO8BKuCQpCI |archivedate=11 January 2014 }}</ref> and his song "[[Flashing Lights (Chase & Status song)|Flashing Lights]]" has charted in the United Kingdom at number 98 in the [[UK Singles Chart]] and number 15 in the [[UK Dance Chart]].<ref>{{cite web|url=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0L2M7Its9C4|title=Chase & Status – Flashing Lights (Feat. Sub Focus & Takura)|publisher=YouTube|date=31 January 2011}}</ref><ref>{{cite web|url=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jbsjY4vfbcg|title=Chase & Status, Sub Focus – Flashing Lights ft. Takura|publisher=YouTube|date=18 November 2011}}</ref> . He managed to share a stage with Plan B and also co-wrote [[Rihanna]]'s 2009 single "[[Wait Your Turn]]" which alone has over 28 million YouTube views<ref>{{cite web|url=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8u965-x-l3w|title=Rihanna – Wait Your Turn|publisher=YouTube|date=24 November 2009}}</ref>.This song was charted at number 45 in the UK Singles Chart. On 10 September 2013, Door Policy released the three-track EP ''No Cover Charge'' for free download.<ref>{{cite web|url=http://news.spotify.com/uk/2013/09/03/door-policy-no-cover-charge-exclusive-pre-stream-on-spotify/|title=Door Policy 'No Cover Charge' Exclusive Pre-stream on Spotify|publisher=[[Spotify]]|date=3 September 2013}}</ref><ref>{{cite web|url=http://www.earmilk.com/2013/09/06/door-policy-falling-video-premiere/|title=Door Policy – "Falling" (Video Premiere)|publisher=Earmilk|date=6 September 2013}}</ref> It features a guest appearance from "[[Traktor (song)|Traktor]]" singer L Marshall.<ref name="vibe"/>
==Discography==
 
Line 25: Line 25:
 
! Album !! Year  
 
|-
 
| "[[Relationship Goals]]" || 2017
|-
 
| "[[SHTDi]]" || 2018
|-
 
|}
 
Line 47: Line 47:
 
! Year !! Song !! Album !! Label
 
! Year !! Song !! Album !! Label
 
|-
 
|-
| 2011 || "[[Flashing Lights (Chase & Status and Sub Focus song)|Flashing Lights]]"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">([[Chase & Status]] and [[Sub Focus]] featuring Takura)</span> || ''[[No More Idols]]'' || [[Mercury Records]]
|-
 
| rowspan="3"|2012 || "Led Astray"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by [[DJ Friction (UK)|Friction]], featured vocals)</span> || ''Led Astray'' EP || Shogun Audio
|-
 
| "Network"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by Dream Mclean, featured vocals)</span> || rowspan="2"|Non-album single || [[MTA Records]]
|-
 
| "Pop Off"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">([[Maxsta]] featuring Takura)</span> || [[Sony Music Entertainment|Sony]]
|-
 
| rowspan="5"|2013 || "The Coming Storm"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">([[Freestylers]] and Stereo:Type featuring Takura)</span> || ''[[The Coming Storm (album)|The Coming Storm]]'' || [[Black Hole Recordings#Sublabels|Rub-A-Duck]]
|-
 
| "Refuse To Love"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by [[Loadstar (musical duo)|Loadstar]], featured vocals)</span> || ''[[Future Perfect (Loadstar album)|Future Perfect]]'' || [[Ram Records (UK)|RAM Records]]
|-
 
| "Rage Within"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">([[The Prototypes]] featuring Takura)</span> || rowspan="2"|Non-album single || Shogun Audio
|-
 
| "Zimma Frame"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Show N Prove featuring Takura)</span> || [[All Around the World Productions|All Around the World]]
|-
 
| "Friday"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">([[Simon Neale|Shadow Child]] featuring Takura)</span> || ''Collected'' || Food Music
|-
 
| rowspan="3"|2014 || "2 Late"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(SLOWOLF featuring Dream Mclean and Takura)</span> || rowspan="2"|''Wolf Grey EP'' || rowspan="2"|SLOWOLF Records
 
Line 69: Line 69:
 
| "My Money"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(SLOWOLF featuring Dream Mclean, Felix De Luca, Takura and Wil Cousin)</span>
 
| "My Money"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(SLOWOLF featuring Dream Mclean, Felix De Luca, Takura and Wil Cousin)</span>
 
|-
 
|-
| "ESG"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">([[Tinchy Stryder]] featuring Takura)</span> || ''[[360° (Tinchy Stryder album)|360°]]'' || Cloud 9
|-
 
| rowspan="2"|2016 || "Access Denied"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">([[P Money]], [[Big Narstie]] and [[Example (musician)|Example]] featuring Takura)</span> || Non-album single || Not on label
|-
 
| "Original Badman"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Star.One featuring Takura and [[Assassin (deejay)|Agent Sasco (Assassin)]])</span> || Non-album single || Sony
|-
 
| rowspan="2"| 2017 || "Diamonds"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Loadstar featuring Takura)</span> || ''I Need the Night'' || RAM Records
 
| rowspan="2"| 2017 || "Diamonds"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Loadstar featuring Takura)</span> || ''I Need the Night'' || RAM Records
 
|-
 
|-
|}
 
|}
  
Line 85: Line 85:
 
! Year !! Song !! Release !! Label
 
! Year !! Song !! Release !! Label
 
|-
 
| rowspan="4"| 2008 || "Can't Get Enough"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by [[Chase & Status]], featured vocals)</span> || rowspan="4"|''[[More Than Alot]]'' || rowspan="7"|[[Ram Records (UK)|RAM Records]]
|-
 
| "Streetlife"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Chase & Status featuring Takura)</span>
 
| "Streetlife"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Chase & Status featuring Takura)</span>
Line 93: Line 93:
 
| "Is It Worth It"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Chase & Status featuring Takura)</span>
 
| "Is It Worth It"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Chase & Status featuring Takura)</span>
 
|-
 
| rowspan="4"| 2009 || "Follow the Light" <small>(Vocal Mix)</small><br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by [[Sub Focus]], featured vocals)</span> || ''[[Rock It / Follow the Light]]''
|-
 
| "World of Hurt"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by Sub Focus, featured vocals)</span> || rowspan="2"|''[[Sub Focus (album)|Sub Focus]]''
|-
 
| "Coming Closer"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Sub Focus featuring Takura)</span>
 
| "Coming Closer"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Sub Focus featuring Takura)</span>
 
|-
 
| "[[Wait Your Turn]]"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by [[Rihanna]], as writer)</span> || ''[[Rated R (Rihanna album)|Rated R]]'' || [[Def Jam Recordings|Def Jam]]
|-
 
| rowspan="3"| 2010 || "Is It Worth It VIP"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Chase & Status featuring Takura)</span> || ''[[End Credits]]'' || RAM Records
|-
 
| "Sick Note"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by [[Example (musician)|Example]], featured vocals)</span> || ''[[Won't Go Quietly]]'' || [[Data Records|Data]]
|-
 
| "Spaceship"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by [[Kano (rapper)|Kano]], featured vocals)</span> || ''[[Method to the Maadness]]'' || BPM
|-
 
| rowspan="1"| 2011 || "No Problem"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by Chase and Status, featured vocals)</span> || ''[[No More Idols]]'' || [[Mercury Records]]
|-
 
| rowspan="7"| 2012 || "Demons"<ref>{{cite web|url=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5kJlO2QJqRI|title=Delta Heavy – Demons|publisher=YouTube|date=25 May 2012}}</ref><br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by [[Delta Heavy]], featured vocals)</span> || ''Down the Rabbit Hole'' || RAM Records
|-
 
| "Summer Days"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Sigma featuring Takura)</span> || ''Hospitality Summer Drum & Bass 2012'' || [[Hospital Records|Hospital]]
|-
 
| "Have A Go"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Swindle featuring Takura)</span> || ''Need To Know'' || Swindle Productions
 
| "Have A Go"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Swindle featuring Takura)</span> || ''Need To Know'' || Swindle Productions
 
|-
 
| "Drug Dealer"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">([[Plan B (musician)|Plan B]] featuring Takura)</span> || ''[[Ill Manors (album)|iLL Manors]]'' || [[679 Artists|679]]
|-
 
| "Memories (Come Back)"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">([[Don Diablo]] featuring Takura)</span> || ''Lights Out EP'' || [[Sony Music Entertainment|Sony]]
|-
 
| "Careless"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">([[Jack Beats]] featuring Takura)</span> || ''Careless'' || [[OWSLA]]
|-
 
| "Alive"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Rollz featuring Takura)</span> || ''Firepod'' || Pilot
 
| "Alive"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Rollz featuring Takura)</span> || ''Firepod'' || Pilot
 
|-
 
| rowspan="5"| 2013 || "The Coming Storm (VIP Mix)"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">([[Freestylers]] and Stereo:Type featuring Takura)</span> || ''The Coming Storm (VIP Mix)'' || Rub-A-Duck
|-
 
| "Searching"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by Kove, as writer)</span> || ''Measures'' || [[MTA Records]]
|-
 
| "[[Endorphins (song)|Endorphins]]"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by [[Sub Focus]] featuring [[Alex Clare]], as writer)</span> || rowspan="2"|''[[Torus (album)|Torus]]'' || rowspan="2"|RAM Records / Mercury
|-
 
| "Out of Reach"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by [[Sub Focus]] featuring Jayelldee, as writer)</span>
|-
 
| "Money Waster"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by Marshall F, featured vocals)</span> || ''Money Waster'' || [[Black Butter Records]]
|-
 
| rowspan="4"| 2014 || "Overdose"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(SLOWOLF featuring Natalia and Takura)</span> || rowspan="2"|''Bounty EP'' || rowspan="2"|SLOWOLF Records
 
| rowspan="4"| 2014 || "Overdose"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(SLOWOLF featuring Natalia and Takura)</span> || rowspan="2"|''Bounty EP'' || rowspan="2"|SLOWOLF Records
 
|-
 
| "Princess"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(SLOWOLF featuring [[Raekwon]], Benny Banks and Takura)</span>
|-  
 
| "[[Running Low]]"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by [[Netsky (musician)|Netsky]] featuring [[Beth Ditto]], as writer)</span> || TBA || Sony
|-
 
| "I Need Cs"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Context featuring Takura)</span> || ''Hindsight is the Purest Form of Romance'' || Self-released
 
| "I Need Cs"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Context featuring Takura)</span> || ''Hindsight is the Purest Form of Romance'' || Self-released
 
|-
 
| rowspan="2"| 2015 || "Fossa"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Kiwi featuring Takura)</span> || ''Animals EP'' || [[Blasé Boys Club]]
|-
 
| "AFRiCA"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(WiDE AWAKE featuring Takura)</span> || ''Hard As Nails EP'' || TBA
 
| "AFRiCA"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(WiDE AWAKE featuring Takura)</span> || ''Hard As Nails EP'' || TBA
Line 147: Line 147:
 
| rowspan="2"| 2017 || "Beg & Borrow"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by Dimension, featured vocals)</span> || ''Generator / Beg & Borrow'' || Dimension
 
| rowspan="2"| 2017 || "Beg & Borrow"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by Dimension, featured vocals)</span> || ''Generator / Beg & Borrow'' || Dimension
 
|-
 
| "Tribes"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by Chase and Status, featured vocals)</span> || ''[[Tribe (Chase & Status album)|Tribe]]'' || MTA Records
|-
 
| rowspan="2"| 2018 || "Blood"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">([[Big Narstie]] featuring Takura)</span> || ''BDL Bipolar'' || Dice Recordings
|-
 
| "Gully"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(My Nu Leng & Holy Goof featuring Takura)</span> || ''Junction EP'' || Maraki Records
 
| "Gully"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(My Nu Leng & Holy Goof featuring Takura)</span> || ''Junction EP'' || Maraki Records
Line 166: Line 166:
 
| "Kerosene"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Drop Lamond featuring Takura)</span>
 
| "Kerosene"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Drop Lamond featuring Takura)</span>
 
|-
 
| 2013 || "Suffocating Me"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">([[Skream]] & [[Redlight (musician)|Redlight]] featuring Takura)</span>
|}
 
|}
  
Line 173: Line 173:
  
 
{{Authority control}}
 
{{Authority control}}
 
[[Category:Zimbabwean male singers]]
 
[[Category:People from Harare]]
 
[[Category:Living people]]
 
[[Category:1988 births]]
 
  
 
[[Category:Musicians]]
 
[[Category:Musicians]]

Latest revision as of 10:30, 14 October 2020

Takura
Birth nameTakura Tendayi
Born30 October 1988
OriginHarare, Zimbabwe
Genres
  • Electro house
  • dubstep
  • drum and bass
  • deep house
  • moombahton
Occupation(s)
  • Singer
  • songwriter
InstrumentsVocals
Years active2009–present
LabelsMatrix (musician)
Associated acts
  • Chase & Status
  • Cinematic[1]
  • Don Diablo
  • Example (musician)
  • Example
  • Freestylers
  • DJ Friction (UK)
  • Friction
  • Jack Beats
  • Kano (rapper)
  • Kano
  • Loadstar (musical duo)
  • Loadstar
  • Plan B (musician)
  • Plan B
  • Show N Prove
  • Sub Focus

Takura Tendayi is a Zimbabwean singer and songwriter. He is well known for his frequent collaborations with Chase & Status and Sub Focus, as well as many other dubstep and drum and bass artists.[2] His guest appearances have accumulated over 17 million YouTube views,[3][4][5] and his song "Flashing Lights (Chase & Status song)|Flashing Lights" has charted in the United Kingdom at number 98 in the UK Singles Chart and number 15 in the UK Dance Chart.[6][7] . He managed to share a stage with Plan B and also co-wrote Rihanna's 2009 single "Wait Your Turn" which alone has over 28 million YouTube views[8].This song was charted at number 45 in the UK Singles Chart. On 10 September 2013, Door Policy released the three-track EP No Cover Charge for free download.[9][10] It features a guest appearance from "Traktor (song)|Traktor" singer L Marshall.[2]

Discography

ALBUMS

Album Year
"Relationship Goals" 2017
"SHTDi" 2018


Singles

As lead artist

Year Song
2014 "Sun Goes Down"

As featured artist

Year Song Album Label
2011 Flashing Lights"
(Chase & Status and Sub Focus featuring Takura)		 No More Idols Mercury Records
2012 Friction, featured vocals) Led Astray EP Shogun Audio
"Network"
(by Dream Mclean, featured vocals)		 Non-album single MTA Records
"Pop Off"
(Maxsta featuring Takura)		 Sony
2013 "The Coming Storm"
(Freestylers and Stereo:Type featuring Takura)		 The Coming Storm Rub-A-Duck
Loadstar, featured vocals) Future Perfect RAM Records
"Rage Within"
(The Prototypes featuring Takura)		 Non-album single Shogun Audio
"Zimma Frame"
(Show N Prove featuring Takura)		 All Around the World
Shadow Child featuring Takura) Collected Food Music
2014 "2 Late"
(SLOWOLF featuring Dream Mclean and Takura)		 Wolf Grey EP SLOWOLF Records
"My Money"
(SLOWOLF featuring Dream Mclean, Felix De Luca, Takura and Wil Cousin)
"ESG"
(Tinchy Stryder featuring Takura)		 360° Cloud 9
2016 Example featuring Takura) Non-album single Not on label
Agent Sasco (Assassin)) Non-album single Sony
2017 "Diamonds"
(Loadstar featuring Takura)		 I Need the Night RAM Records
"Trouble"
(The Last Skeptik featuring Kojey Radical and Takura)		 This is Where It Gets Good Thanks for Trying Records

Other appearances

Year Song Release Label
2008 "Can't Get Enough"
(by Chase & Status, featured vocals)		 More Than Alot Ram Records (UK)|RAM Records
"Streetlife"
(Chase & Status featuring Takura)
"Running"
(Chase & Status featuring Takura)
"Is It Worth It"
(Chase & Status featuring Takura)
2009 "Follow the Light" (Vocal Mix)
(by Sub Focus, featured vocals)		 Rock It / Follow the Light
"World of Hurt"
(by Sub Focus, featured vocals)		 Sub Focus (album)|Sub Focus
"Coming Closer"
(Sub Focus featuring Takura)
"Wait Your Turn"
(by Rihanna, as writer)		 Rated R Def Jam
2010 "Is It Worth It VIP"
(Chase & Status featuring Takura)		 End Credits RAM Records
Example, featured vocals) Won't Go Quietly Data
Kano, featured vocals) Method to the Maadness BPM
2011 "No Problem"
(by Chase and Status, featured vocals)		 No More Idols Mercury Records
2012 "Demons"[11]
(by Delta Heavy, featured vocals)		 Down the Rabbit Hole RAM Records
"Summer Days"
(Sigma featuring Takura)		 Hospitality Summer Drum & Bass 2012 Hospital
"Have A Go"
(Swindle featuring Takura)		 Need To Know Swindle Productions
Plan B featuring Takura) iLL Manors 679
"Memories (Come Back)"
(Don Diablo featuring Takura)		 Lights Out EP Sony
"Careless"
(Jack Beats featuring Takura)		 Careless OWSLA
"Alive"
(Rollz featuring Takura)		 Firepod Pilot
2013 "The Coming Storm (VIP Mix)"
(Freestylers and Stereo:Type featuring Takura)		 The Coming Storm (VIP Mix) Rub-A-Duck
"Searching"
(by Kove, as writer)		 Measures MTA Records
Endorphins"
(by Sub Focus featuring Alex Clare, as writer)		 Torus (album)|Torus RAM Records / Mercury
"Out of Reach"
(by Sub Focus featuring Jayelldee, as writer)
"Money Waster"
(by Marshall F, featured vocals)		 Money Waster Black Butter Records
2014 "Overdose"
(SLOWOLF featuring Natalia and Takura)		 Bounty EP SLOWOLF Records
"Princess"
(SLOWOLF featuring Raekwon, Benny Banks and Takura)
Netsky featuring Beth Ditto, as writer) TBA Sony
"I Need Cs"
(Context featuring Takura)		 Hindsight is the Purest Form of Romance Self-released
2015 "Fossa"
(Kiwi featuring Takura)		 Animals EP Blasé Boys Club
"AFRiCA"
(WiDE AWAKE featuring Takura)		 Hard As Nails EP TBA
2017 "Beg & Borrow"
(by Dimension, featured vocals)		 Generator / Beg & Borrow Dimension
"Tribes"
(by Chase and Status, featured vocals)		 Tribe MTA Records
2018 "Blood"
(Big Narstie featuring Takura)		 BDL Bipolar Dice Recordings
"Gully"
(My Nu Leng & Holy Goof featuring Takura)		 Junction EP Maraki Records

Unreleased tracks

Year Song
2012 "Is That You"
"B.B.O.P (Baddest Bitch on the Planet)"
"Kerosene"
(Drop Lamond featuring Takura)
2013 Redlight featuring Takura)

References

  1. Lua error in package.lua at line 80: module 'Module:Citation/CS1/Suggestions' not found.
  2. 2.0 2.1 "Premiere: Door Policy "Necking" Music Video". Vibe. 4 September 2013.<templatestyles src="Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css"></templatestyles>
  3. "Chase & Status – No Problem". YouTube. 31 January 2011.<templatestyles src="Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css"></templatestyles>
  4. "Chase & Status feat. Takura "No Problem"". YouTube. 20 April 2011.<templatestyles src="Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css"></templatestyles>
  5. Lua error in package.lua at line 80: module 'Module:Citation/CS1/Suggestions' not found.
  6. "Chase & Status – Flashing Lights (Feat. Sub Focus & Takura)". YouTube. 31 January 2011.<templatestyles src="Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css"></templatestyles>
  7. "Chase & Status, Sub Focus – Flashing Lights ft. Takura". YouTube. 18 November 2011.<templatestyles src="Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css"></templatestyles>
  8. "Rihanna – Wait Your Turn". YouTube. 24 November 2009.<templatestyles src="Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css"></templatestyles>
  9. "Door Policy 'No Cover Charge' Exclusive Pre-stream on Spotify". Spotify. 3 September 2013.<templatestyles src="Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css"></templatestyles>
  10. "Door Policy – "Falling" (Video Premiere)". Earmilk. 6 September 2013.<templatestyles src="Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css"></templatestyles>
  11. "Delta Heavy – Demons". YouTube. 25 May 2012.<templatestyles src="Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css"></templatestyles>

