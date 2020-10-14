Difference between revisions of "Takura Tendayi"
|Line 7:
| alias = <!-- not including "name" or "birth name" -->
| birth_date = 30 October 1988
| origin = Harare, Zimbabwe
| instrument = Vocals
| genre = {{hlist|Electro house|dubstep|drum and bass|deep house|moombahton}}
| occupation = {{hlist|Singer|songwriter}}
| years_active = 2009–present
| label = Matrix (musician)|Metro
| associated_acts = {{hlist|Chase & Status|Cinematic<ref>{{cite web|url=http://www.mixmag.net/words/interviews/hello/cinematic|title=Mixmag – CINEMATIC|publisher=Mixmag|date=29 August 2011|url-status=dead|archiveurl=https://web.archive.org/web/20130701053446/http://www.mixmag.net/words/interviews/hello/cinematic|archivedate=1 July 2013|df=dmy-all}}</ref>|Don Diablo|Example (musician)|Example|Freestylers|DJ Friction (UK)|Friction|Jack Beats|Kano (rapper)|Kano|Loadstar (musical duo)|Loadstar|Plan B (musician)|Plan B|Show N Prove|Sub Focus}}
| website =
}}
'''Takura Tendayi''' is a Zimbabwean singer and songwriter. He is well known for his frequent collaborations with Chase & Status and Sub Focus, as well as many other dubstep and drum and bass artists.<ref name="vibe">{{cite web|url=http://www.vibe.com/article/premiere-door-policy-necking-music-video|title=Premiere: Door Policy "Necking" Music Video|publisher=Vibe|date=4 September 2013}}</ref> His guest appearances have accumulated over 17 million YouTube views,<ref>{{cite web|url=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sss9aNbtEpA|title=Chase & Status – No Problem|publisher=YouTube|date=31 January 2011}}</ref><ref>{{cite web|url=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rPRkYWVinF0|title=Chase & Status feat. Takura "No Problem"|publisher=YouTube|date=20 April 2011}}</ref><ref>{{cite web|url=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pO8BKuCQpCI |title=Maxsta feat. Takura – Pop Off |publisher=YouTube |date=19 September 2012 |url-status=dead |archiveurl=https://web.archive.org/web/20140111100412/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pO8BKuCQpCI |archivedate=11 January 2014 }}</ref> and his song "Flashing Lights (Chase & Status song)|Flashing Lights" has charted in the United Kingdom at number 98 in the UK Singles Chart and number 15 in the UK Dance Chart.<ref>{{cite web|url=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0L2M7Its9C4|title=Chase & Status – Flashing Lights (Feat. Sub Focus & Takura)|publisher=YouTube|date=31 January 2011}}</ref><ref>{{cite web|url=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jbsjY4vfbcg|title=Chase & Status, Sub Focus – Flashing Lights ft. Takura|publisher=YouTube|date=18 November 2011}}</ref> . He managed to share a stage with Plan B and also co-wrote Rihanna's 2009 single "Wait Your Turn" which alone has over 28 million YouTube views<ref>{{cite web|url=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8u965-x-l3w|title=Rihanna – Wait Your Turn|publisher=YouTube|date=24 November 2009}}</ref>.This song was charted at number 45 in the UK Singles Chart. On 10 September 2013, Door Policy released the three-track EP ''No Cover Charge'' for free download.<ref>{{cite web|url=http://news.spotify.com/uk/2013/09/03/door-policy-no-cover-charge-exclusive-pre-stream-on-spotify/|title=Door Policy 'No Cover Charge' Exclusive Pre-stream on Spotify|publisher=Spotify|date=3 September 2013}}</ref><ref>{{cite web|url=http://www.earmilk.com/2013/09/06/door-policy-falling-video-premiere/|title=Door Policy – "Falling" (Video Premiere)|publisher=Earmilk|date=6 September 2013}}</ref> It features a guest appearance from "Traktor (song)|Traktor" singer L Marshall.<ref name="vibe"/>
==Discography==
==Discography==
|Line 25:
! Album !! Year
|-
| "Relationship Goals" || 2017
|-
| "SHTDi" || 2018
|-
|}
|Line 47:
! Year !! Song !! Album !! Label
|-
| 2011 || "Flashing Lights (Chase & Status and Sub Focus song)|Flashing Lights"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Chase & Status and Sub Focus featuring Takura)</span> || ''No More Idols'' || Mercury Records
|-
| rowspan="3"|2012 || "Led Astray"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by DJ Friction (UK)|Friction, featured vocals)</span> || ''Led Astray'' EP || Shogun Audio
|-
| "Network"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by Dream Mclean, featured vocals)</span> || rowspan="2"|Non-album single || MTA Records
|-
| "Pop Off"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Maxsta featuring Takura)</span> || Sony Music Entertainment|Sony
|-
| rowspan="5"|2013 || "The Coming Storm"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Freestylers and Stereo:Type featuring Takura)</span> || ''The Coming Storm (album)|The Coming Storm'' || Black Hole Recordings#Sublabels|Rub-A-Duck
|-
| "Refuse To Love"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by Loadstar (musical duo)|Loadstar, featured vocals)</span> || ''Future Perfect (Loadstar album)|Future Perfect'' || Ram Records (UK)|RAM Records
|-
| "Rage Within"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(The Prototypes featuring Takura)</span> || rowspan="2"|Non-album single || Shogun Audio
|-
| "Zimma Frame"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Show N Prove featuring Takura)</span> || All Around the World Productions|All Around the World
|-
| "Friday"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Simon Neale|Shadow Child featuring Takura)</span> || ''Collected'' || Food Music
|-
| rowspan="3"|2014 || "2 Late"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(SLOWOLF featuring Dream Mclean and Takura)</span> || rowspan="2"|''Wolf Grey EP'' || rowspan="2"|SLOWOLF Records
|Line 69:
| "My Money"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(SLOWOLF featuring Dream Mclean, Felix De Luca, Takura and Wil Cousin)</span>
|-
| "ESG"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Tinchy Stryder featuring Takura)</span> || ''360° (Tinchy Stryder album)|360°'' || Cloud 9
|-
| rowspan="2"|2016 || "Access Denied"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(P Money, Big Narstie and Example (musician)|Example featuring Takura)</span> || Non-album single || Not on label
|-
| "Original Badman"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Star.One featuring Takura and Assassin (deejay)|Agent Sasco (Assassin))</span> || Non-album single || Sony
|-
| rowspan="2"| 2017 || "Diamonds"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Loadstar featuring Takura)</span> || ''I Need the Night'' || RAM Records
|-
| "Trouble"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(The Last Skeptik featuring Kojey Radical and Takura)</span> || ''This is Where It Gets Good'' || Thanks for Trying Records
|}
|Line 85:
! Year !! Song !! Release !! Label
|-
| rowspan="4"| 2008 || "Can't Get Enough"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by Chase & Status, featured vocals)</span> || rowspan="4"|''More Than Alot'' || rowspan="7"|Ram Records (UK)|RAM Records
|-
| "Streetlife"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Chase & Status featuring Takura)</span>
|Line 93:
| "Is It Worth It"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Chase & Status featuring Takura)</span>
|-
| rowspan="4"| 2009 || "Follow the Light" <small>(Vocal Mix)</small><br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by Sub Focus, featured vocals)</span> || ''Rock It / Follow the Light''
|-
| "World of Hurt"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by Sub Focus, featured vocals)</span> || rowspan="2"|''Sub Focus (album)|Sub Focus''
|-
| "Coming Closer"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Sub Focus featuring Takura)</span>
|-
| "Wait Your Turn"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by Rihanna, as writer)</span> || ''Rated R (Rihanna album)|Rated R'' || Def Jam Recordings|Def Jam
|-
| rowspan="3"| 2010 || "Is It Worth It VIP"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Chase & Status featuring Takura)</span> || ''End Credits'' || RAM Records
|-
| "Sick Note"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by Example (musician)|Example, featured vocals)</span> || ''Won't Go Quietly'' || Data Records|Data
|-
| "Spaceship"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by Kano (rapper)|Kano, featured vocals)</span> || ''Method to the Maadness'' || BPM
|-
| rowspan="1"| 2011 || "No Problem"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by Chase and Status, featured vocals)</span> || ''No More Idols'' || Mercury Records
|-
| rowspan="7"| 2012 || "Demons"<ref>{{cite web|url=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5kJlO2QJqRI|title=Delta Heavy – Demons|publisher=YouTube|date=25 May 2012}}</ref><br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by Delta Heavy, featured vocals)</span> || ''Down the Rabbit Hole'' || RAM Records
|-
| "Summer Days"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Sigma featuring Takura)</span> || ''Hospitality Summer Drum & Bass 2012'' || Hospital Records|Hospital
|-
| "Have A Go"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Swindle featuring Takura)</span> || ''Need To Know'' || Swindle Productions
|-
| "Drug Dealer"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Plan B (musician)|Plan B featuring Takura)</span> || ''Ill Manors (album)|iLL Manors'' || 679 Artists|679
|-
| "Memories (Come Back)"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Don Diablo featuring Takura)</span> || ''Lights Out EP'' || Sony Music Entertainment|Sony
|-
| "Careless"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Jack Beats featuring Takura)</span> || ''Careless'' || OWSLA
|-
| "Alive"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Rollz featuring Takura)</span> || ''Firepod'' || Pilot
|-
| rowspan="5"| 2013 || "The Coming Storm (VIP Mix)"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Freestylers and Stereo:Type featuring Takura)</span> || ''The Coming Storm (VIP Mix)'' || Rub-A-Duck
|-
| "Searching"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by Kove, as writer)</span> || ''Measures'' || MTA Records
|-
| "Endorphins (song)|Endorphins"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by Sub Focus featuring Alex Clare, as writer)</span> || rowspan="2"|''Torus (album)|Torus'' || rowspan="2"|RAM Records / Mercury
|-
| "Out of Reach"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by Sub Focus featuring Jayelldee, as writer)</span>
|-
| "Money Waster"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by Marshall F, featured vocals)</span> || ''Money Waster'' || Black Butter Records
|-
| rowspan="4"| 2014 || "Overdose"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(SLOWOLF featuring Natalia and Takura)</span> || rowspan="2"|''Bounty EP'' || rowspan="2"|SLOWOLF Records
|-
| "Princess"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(SLOWOLF featuring Raekwon, Benny Banks and Takura)</span>
|-
| "Running Low"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by Netsky (musician)|Netsky featuring Beth Ditto, as writer)</span> || TBA || Sony
|-
| "I Need Cs"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Context featuring Takura)</span> || ''Hindsight is the Purest Form of Romance'' || Self-released
|-
| rowspan="2"| 2015 || "Fossa"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Kiwi featuring Takura)</span> || ''Animals EP'' || Blasé Boys Club
|-
| "AFRiCA"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(WiDE AWAKE featuring Takura)</span> || ''Hard As Nails EP'' || TBA
|Line 147:
| rowspan="2"| 2017 || "Beg & Borrow"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by Dimension, featured vocals)</span> || ''Generator / Beg & Borrow'' || Dimension
|-
| "Tribes"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(by Chase and Status, featured vocals)</span> || ''Tribe (Chase & Status album)|Tribe'' || MTA Records
|-
| rowspan="2"| 2018 || "Blood"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Big Narstie featuring Takura)</span> || ''BDL Bipolar'' || Dice Recordings
|-
| "Gully"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(My Nu Leng & Holy Goof featuring Takura)</span> || ''Junction EP'' || Maraki Records
|Line 166:
| "Kerosene"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Drop Lamond featuring Takura)</span>
|-
| 2013 || "Suffocating Me"<br/><span style="font-size:85%;">(Skream & Redlight (musician)|Redlight featuring Takura)</span>
|}
|Line 173:
{{Authority control}}
[[Category:Musicians]]
Takura Tendayi is a Zimbabwean singer and songwriter. He is well known for his frequent collaborations with Chase & Status and Sub Focus, as well as many other dubstep and drum and bass artists.[2] His guest appearances have accumulated over 17 million YouTube views,[3][4][5] and his song "Flashing Lights (Chase & Status song)|Flashing Lights" has charted in the United Kingdom at number 98 in the UK Singles Chart and number 15 in the UK Dance Chart.[6][7] . He managed to share a stage with Plan B and also co-wrote Rihanna's 2009 single "Wait Your Turn" which alone has over 28 million YouTube views[8].This song was charted at number 45 in the UK Singles Chart. On 10 September 2013, Door Policy released the three-track EP No Cover Charge for free download.[9][10] It features a guest appearance from "Traktor (song)|Traktor" singer L Marshall.[2]
Discography
ALBUMS
|Album
|Year
|"Relationship Goals"
|2017
|"SHTDi"
|2018
Singles
As lead artist
|Year
|Song
|2014
|"Sun Goes Down"
As featured artist
|Year
|Song
|Album
|Label
|2011
|Flashing Lights"
(Chase & Status and Sub Focus featuring Takura)
|No More Idols
|Mercury Records
|2012
|Friction, featured vocals)
|Led Astray EP
|Shogun Audio
|"Network"
(by Dream Mclean, featured vocals)
|Non-album single
|MTA Records
|"Pop Off"
(Maxsta featuring Takura)
|Sony
|2013
|"The Coming Storm"
(Freestylers and Stereo:Type featuring Takura)
|The Coming Storm
|Rub-A-Duck
|Loadstar, featured vocals)
|Future Perfect
|RAM Records
|"Rage Within"
(The Prototypes featuring Takura)
|Non-album single
|Shogun Audio
|"Zimma Frame"
(Show N Prove featuring Takura)
|All Around the World
|Shadow Child featuring Takura)
|Collected
|Food Music
|2014
|"2 Late"
(SLOWOLF featuring Dream Mclean and Takura)
|Wolf Grey EP
|SLOWOLF Records
|"My Money"
(SLOWOLF featuring Dream Mclean, Felix De Luca, Takura and Wil Cousin)
|"ESG"
(Tinchy Stryder featuring Takura)
|360°
|Cloud 9
|2016
|Example featuring Takura)
|Non-album single
|Not on label
|Agent Sasco (Assassin))
|Non-album single
|Sony
|2017
|"Diamonds"
(Loadstar featuring Takura)
|I Need the Night
|RAM Records
|"Trouble"
(The Last Skeptik featuring Kojey Radical and Takura)
|This is Where It Gets Good
|Thanks for Trying Records
Other appearances
|Year
|Song
|Release
|Label
|2008
|"Can't Get Enough"
(by Chase & Status, featured vocals)
|More Than Alot
|Ram Records (UK)|RAM Records
|"Streetlife"
(Chase & Status featuring Takura)
|"Running"
(Chase & Status featuring Takura)
|"Is It Worth It"
(Chase & Status featuring Takura)
|2009
|"Follow the Light" (Vocal Mix)
(by Sub Focus, featured vocals)
|Rock It / Follow the Light
|"World of Hurt"
(by Sub Focus, featured vocals)
|Sub Focus (album)|Sub Focus
|"Coming Closer"
(Sub Focus featuring Takura)
|"Wait Your Turn"
(by Rihanna, as writer)
|Rated R
|Def Jam
|2010
|"Is It Worth It VIP"
(Chase & Status featuring Takura)
|End Credits
|RAM Records
|Example, featured vocals)
|Won't Go Quietly
|Data
|Kano, featured vocals)
|Method to the Maadness
|BPM
|2011
|"No Problem"
(by Chase and Status, featured vocals)
|No More Idols
|Mercury Records
|2012
|"Demons"[11]
(by Delta Heavy, featured vocals)
|Down the Rabbit Hole
|RAM Records
|"Summer Days"
(Sigma featuring Takura)
|Hospitality Summer Drum & Bass 2012
|Hospital
|"Have A Go"
(Swindle featuring Takura)
|Need To Know
|Swindle Productions
|Plan B featuring Takura)
|iLL Manors
|679
|"Memories (Come Back)"
(Don Diablo featuring Takura)
|Lights Out EP
|Sony
|"Careless"
(Jack Beats featuring Takura)
|Careless
|OWSLA
|"Alive"
(Rollz featuring Takura)
|Firepod
|Pilot
|2013
|"The Coming Storm (VIP Mix)"
(Freestylers and Stereo:Type featuring Takura)
|The Coming Storm (VIP Mix)
|Rub-A-Duck
|"Searching"
(by Kove, as writer)
|Measures
|MTA Records
|Endorphins"
(by Sub Focus featuring Alex Clare, as writer)
|Torus (album)|Torus
|RAM Records / Mercury
|"Out of Reach"
(by Sub Focus featuring Jayelldee, as writer)
|"Money Waster"
(by Marshall F, featured vocals)
|Money Waster
|Black Butter Records
|2014
|"Overdose"
(SLOWOLF featuring Natalia and Takura)
|Bounty EP
|SLOWOLF Records
|"Princess"
(SLOWOLF featuring Raekwon, Benny Banks and Takura)
|Netsky featuring Beth Ditto, as writer)
|TBA
|Sony
|"I Need Cs"
(Context featuring Takura)
|Hindsight is the Purest Form of Romance
|Self-released
|2015
|"Fossa"
(Kiwi featuring Takura)
|Animals EP
|Blasé Boys Club
|"AFRiCA"
(WiDE AWAKE featuring Takura)
|Hard As Nails EP
|TBA
|2017
|"Beg & Borrow"
(by Dimension, featured vocals)
|Generator / Beg & Borrow
|Dimension
|"Tribes"
(by Chase and Status, featured vocals)
|Tribe
|MTA Records
|2018
|"Blood"
(Big Narstie featuring Takura)
|BDL Bipolar
|Dice Recordings
|"Gully"
(My Nu Leng & Holy Goof featuring Takura)
|Junction EP
|Maraki Records
Unreleased tracks
|Year
|Song
|2012
|"Is That You"
|"B.B.O.P (Baddest Bitch on the Planet)"
|"Kerosene"
(Drop Lamond featuring Takura)
|2013
|Redlight featuring Takura)
References
- ↑ Lua error in package.lua at line 80: module 'Module:Citation/CS1/Suggestions' not found.
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 "Premiere: Door Policy "Necking" Music Video". Vibe. 4 September 2013.<templatestyles src="Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css"></templatestyles>
- ↑ "Chase & Status – No Problem". YouTube. 31 January 2011.<templatestyles src="Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css"></templatestyles>
- ↑ "Chase & Status feat. Takura "No Problem"". YouTube. 20 April 2011.<templatestyles src="Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css"></templatestyles>
- ↑ Lua error in package.lua at line 80: module 'Module:Citation/CS1/Suggestions' not found.
- ↑ "Chase & Status – Flashing Lights (Feat. Sub Focus & Takura)". YouTube. 31 January 2011.<templatestyles src="Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css"></templatestyles>
- ↑ "Chase & Status, Sub Focus – Flashing Lights ft. Takura". YouTube. 18 November 2011.<templatestyles src="Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css"></templatestyles>
- ↑ "Rihanna – Wait Your Turn". YouTube. 24 November 2009.<templatestyles src="Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css"></templatestyles>
- ↑ "Door Policy 'No Cover Charge' Exclusive Pre-stream on Spotify". Spotify. 3 September 2013.<templatestyles src="Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css"></templatestyles>
- ↑ "Door Policy – "Falling" (Video Premiere)". Earmilk. 6 September 2013.<templatestyles src="Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css"></templatestyles>
- ↑ "Delta Heavy – Demons". YouTube. 25 May 2012.<templatestyles src="Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css"></templatestyles>