Difference between revisions of "Takwana Tyaranini"

Instead of carrying gifts to offer them, as is customary, Soumano bought some mobile airtime vouchers, which he distributed among his relatives and their neighbours.<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/meet-the-brains-behind-hottest-airtime-start-up/ Meet the brains behind hottest airtime start-up], ''The Herald'', Published: January 14, 2017, Retrieved: June 1, 2021</ref>

The idea of starting an online mobile top-up platform crystallised after Tyaranini’s business partner, Soumano, visited relatives in rural Guinea in April, 2015.

Tyaranini and Ibrahima Soumano co-founded Senditoo in March 2016. Initially, Senditoo allowed users to send instant mobile phone top-ups to more than 140 countries across the world, including 39 in Africa.

He was born in Chivi.

'''Takwana Tyaranini''' is a Tech Entrepreneur and co-founder of [[Senditoo]]. Takwana is based in the UK.

'''Takwana Tyaranini''' is a Tech Entrepreneur and co-founder of [[Senditoo]]. Takwana is based in the UK.

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

| birth_date = <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

| birth_date = <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

| birth_name = <!-- only use if different from name above -->

| birth_name = <!-- only use if different from name above -->

Takwana Tyaranini is a Tech Entrepreneur and co-founder of Senditoo. Takwana is based in the UK.

Background

He was born in Chivi.

Career

Tyaranini and Ibrahima Soumano co-founded Senditoo in March 2016. Initially, Senditoo allowed users to send instant mobile phone top-ups to more than 140 countries across the world, including 39 in Africa.

The idea of starting an online mobile top-up platform crystallised after Tyaranini’s business partner, Soumano, visited relatives in rural Guinea in April, 2015.

Instead of carrying gifts to offer them, as is customary, Soumano bought some mobile airtime vouchers, which he distributed among his relatives and their neighbours.[1]