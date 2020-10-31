Difference between revisions of "Talbert Shumba"

'''Talbert Shumba''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for Nkana Football Club in Zambia after he signed from [[Triangle United Football Club]] . <ref name="Twitter"> [https://twitter.com/fc_triangle/status/1227503882936307718], ''Triangle United FC Twitter Account'', Published: February 12, 2020, Retrieved: February 12, 2020</ref> and the Zimbabwe national football team, the Warriors. He is a former player for [[Chapungu Football Club]].

Background

Talbert Shumba was born on 12 May 1990.

Career

Shumba has played for several teams before joining Triangle United Football Club for the 2020 season. He had a successful stint with FC Platinum[2] before packing his bags for the Airforce of Zimbabwe sponsored side Chapungu Football Club where he ended up being the club captain. He was hurt to draw with Highlanders Football Club in the final match of the 2019 season that saw his team Chapungu being relegated. His performances also saw him being called to the national team.

National Team

Shumba was included in Zimbabwe's squad for both the 2017 and 2018 COSAFA Cup tournaments, but did not feature in any of their matches either year. He was included in Zimbabwe's squad for the 2019 COSAFA Cup as well. Shumba made his senior international debut on 7 June 2019, coming on as a 64th minute substitute for Elvis Chipezeze in a 2-2 draw with Lesotho at the 2019 COSAFA Cup. Zimbabwe won the match 5-4 on penalties, with Shumba denying Tshwarelo Bereng from the spot. He was part of the team that played Malawi on 11 October 2020 and he started the match in goals.

References