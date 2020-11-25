Difference between revisions of "Talbert Shumba"

And, that was to be the beginning of Shumba’s rise. The game was abandoned on June 16, 2017 with Dynamos leading 4-0 and resumed on September 21, 2017. It finally ended 4-0, but Shumba had already earned himself a new nickname, ''Mr Goal Post''.<ref name="sundaymail">Langton Nyakwenda, [https://www.sundaymail.co.zw/rise-of-mr-goal-post], ''The Sunday Mail, Published: 22 November, 2020, Accessed: 25 November, 2020''</ref>

Talbert Shumba was little known, until June 16, 2017, when something awkward happened at Ascot in [[Gweru]]. The giant goalie, who weighed 81kg with a height of 1,82cm, crashed onto the goal post in a bid to clear the ball, forcing the goalposts to collapse and the match between [[Chapungu Football Club]] and [[Dynamos Football Club]] to be abandoned in the 56th minute. DeMbare were leading 4-0 and it was a novel case that caught the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] off-guard. While the PSL mused about the way forward, Shumba received a Warriors call-up for the 2017 Cosafa Castle Cup, a day after the strange incident.

Talbert earned another cap for the [[Warriors]] when he played in the return match against Algeria at the giant [[ National Sports Stadium ]] in November 2020 when the two teams drew 2-2 after [[Knowledge Musona]] and [[Prince Dube]] scored for the Warriors. He had appeared as a second half substitute in Algiers after number one choice Elvis Chipezeze was injured during the match.

Shumba was included in Zimbabwe's squad for both the 2017 and 2018 COSAFA Cup tournaments, but did not feature in any of their matches either year. He was included in Zimbabwe's squad for the 2019 COSAFA Cup as well. Shumba made his senior international debut on 7 June 2019, coming on as a 64th minute substitute for [[Elvis Chipezeze]] in a 2-2 draw with Lesotho at the 2019 COSAFA Cup. Zimbabwe won the match 5-4 on penalties, with Shumba denying Tshwarelo Bereng from the spot. He was part of the team that played Malawi on 11 October 2020 and he started the match in goals.

Talbert Shumba is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for Nkana Football Club in Zambia after he signed from Triangle United Football Club.[1] and the Zimbabwe national football team, the Warriors. He is a former player for Chapungu Football Club.

Background

Talbert Shumba was born on 12 May 1990.

Career

Shumba has played for several teams before joining Triangle United Football Club for the 2020 season. He had a successful stint with FC Platinum[2] before packing his bags for the Airforce of Zimbabwe sponsored side Chapungu Football Club where he ended up being the club captain. He was hurt to draw with Highlanders Football Club in the final match of the 2019 season that saw his team Chapungu being relegated. His performances also saw him being called to the national team.

National Team

Trivia

