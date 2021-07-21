

Talent Chawapihwa is a Zimbabwean footballer who was born on 3 June 1992. He is a former player for Harare City Football Club as a attacking midfielder. He signed for Sekhukhune United on 21 July 2021 on a two-year deal.

Career

Chawapiwa's career started in 2013 with capital club Harare City Football Club, where he remained until 2016 when he completed a transfer to ZPC Kariba Football Club after rejecting a new contract from Harare City. In early 2017, Chawapiwa joined FC Platinum. Seven months into the year, Chawapiwa left Zimbabwean football for the first time to join South African Premier Division side Baroka. A virtually unknown ‘rookie’ called Talent Chawapihwa made a move as a free agent from ZPC Kariba Football Club to FC Platinum. Six months later, the Platinum miners cashed in a cool US$84 000 for his services after ABSA Premiership side Baroka reacted quicker than anyone else for his signature following his displays at that year’s edition of COSAFA. He made his debut on 19 August 2017 in a league game against Polokwane City. Chawapiwa scored his first professional goal on 29 October 2017 in a tie against Cape Town City in the 2017 Telkom Knockout. AmaZulu signed Chawapiwa in January 2019. He scored his first goal for his new club in March 2019 versus Free State Stars.

International Career

During his career, Chawapiwa has made twenty-six appearances and scored five goals for the Zimbabwe national team (Warriors). He was selected by Sunday Chidzambwa for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.