Talent Chawapiwa is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a winger for Platinum City Rovers in the South African National First Division and the Zimbabwe senior men's national team.

Career

Chawapiwa played for Baroka before joining AmaZulu. In July 2021, he joined Sekhukhune United from AmaZulu.[1] In March 2022, Talent Chawapiwa joined National First Division club Platinum City Rovers after two months as a free agent. At Sekhunene United, Chawapiwa struggled for game time and was limited to only eight appearances with no goals during the first half of the season.[2]

