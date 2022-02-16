Difference between revisions of "Talkmore Nyamakanga"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Talkmore Nyamakanga''' was elected to Ward 29 Nyanga RDC, for MDC Alliance, with 1177 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 13:17, 16 February 2022
In July 2018, Talkmore Nyamakanga was elected to Ward 29 Nyanga RDC, for MDC Alliance, with 1177 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 29 Nyanga RDC with 1177 votes, beating Makiadi Mugabe of Zanu PF with 1008 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020