Difference between revisions of "Tamar Kunashe Muchineuta"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Tamar Kunashe Muchineuta<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | ima...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 08:31, 5 April 2022
|Tamar Kunashe Muchineuta
|Known for
|Being Passion Java's wife
|Website
|m
Tamar Kunashe Muchineuta is a Zimbabwean model and radio personality.
Career
In October 2021, Tamar Kunashe Muchineuta was selected to represent Zimbabwe as a Junior Model international in Dubai from 23 to 27 November 2021.[1] In 2020, Muchineuta was one of the contestants in the Miss-Pre-Teen pageant.[2]
Capitalk FM
Tamar Kunashe Muchineuta is a presenter on Capitalk FM where she presents Children Of The Capital from 9 to 10am on Sundays
References
- ↑ Capitalk100.4fm, Twitter, Published: October 11, 2021, Retrieved: April 5, 2022
- ↑ Latwell Nyangu, Miss Pre-Teen empowers contestants, H-Metro, Published: October 5, 2020, Retrieved: April 5, 2022