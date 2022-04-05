| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->

Tamar Kunashe Muchineuta is a Zimbabwean model and radio personality.

Career

In October 2021, Tamar Kunashe Muchineuta was selected to represent Zimbabwe as a Junior Model international in Dubai from 23 to 27 November 2021.[1] In 2020, Muchineuta was one of the contestants in the Miss-Pre-Teen pageant.[2]

Tamar Kunashe Muchineuta is a presenter on Capitalk FM where she presents Children Of The Capital from 9 to 10am on Sundays