Difference between revisions of "Tamar Kunashe Muchineuta"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Tamar Kunashe Muchineuta<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | ima...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 38:
|Line 38:
| organization =
| organization =
| agent = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->
| agent = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->
|−
| known_for = Being [[
|+
| known_for = Being [[]]
| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->
| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->
| style =
| style =
|Line 100:
|Line 100:
|keywords= Tamar Kunashe Muchineuta, Tamar Kunashe Muchineuta Biography, Tamar Kunashe Muchineuta Capitalk
|keywords= Tamar Kunashe Muchineuta, Tamar Kunashe Muchineuta Biography, Tamar Kunashe Muchineuta Capitalk
|description=
|description=
|−
|image=
|+
|image=
|image_alt= Tamar Kunashe Muchineuta Biography
|image_alt= Tamar Kunashe Muchineuta Biography
}}
}}
[[Category:Radio Personalities in Zimbabwe]]
[[Category:Radio Personalities in Zimbabwe]]
Latest revision as of 08:38, 5 April 2022
|Tamar Kunashe Muchineuta
|Known for
|Being a presenter on Capitalk FM
|Website
|m
Tamar Kunashe Muchineuta is a Zimbabwean model and radio personality.
Career
In October 2021, Tamar Kunashe Muchineuta was selected to represent Zimbabwe as a Junior Model international in Dubai from 23 to 27 November 2021.[1] In 2020, Muchineuta was one of the contestants in the Miss-Pre-Teen pageant.[2]
Capitalk FM
Tamar Kunashe Muchineuta is a presenter on Capitalk FM where she presents Children Of The Capital from 9 to 10am on Sundays
References
- ↑ Capitalk100.4fm, Twitter, Published: October 11, 2021, Retrieved: April 5, 2022
- ↑ Latwell Nyangu, Miss Pre-Teen empowers contestants, H-Metro, Published: October 5, 2020, Retrieved: April 5, 2022