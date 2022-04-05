Pindula

Tamar Kunashe Muchineuta
Tamar Kunashe Muchineuta Biography
Known forBeing a presenter on Capitalk FM
Websitem.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067204903550&ref=py_c&_rdr


Tamar Kunashe Muchineuta is a Zimbabwean model and radio personality.

Career

In October 2021, Tamar Kunashe Muchineuta was selected to represent Zimbabwe as a Junior Model international in Dubai from 23 to 27 November 2021.[1] In 2020, Muchineuta was one of the contestants in the Miss-Pre-Teen pageant.[2]

Capitalk FM

Tamar Kunashe Muchineuta is a presenter on Capitalk FM where she presents Children Of The Capital from 9 to 10am on Sundays

References

  1. Capitalk100.4fm, Twitter, Published: October 11, 2021, Retrieved: April 5, 2022
  2. Latwell Nyangu, Miss Pre-Teen empowers contestants, H-Metro, Published: October 5, 2020, Retrieved: April 5, 2022
