In June 2025, a video was posted online of Tambaoga asking for a car from [[Wicknell Chivayo]]

Tambaoga (real name Last Chiangwa) is a Zimbabwen musician. He is mostly known for leading the song Rambai Makashinga, a jingle that encouraged Zimbabweans to remain strong in the face of difficulties during the fast track land reform programme in the early 00s.

2025 Asking for a car

