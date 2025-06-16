Jump to content

==Rambai Makashinga Video==
==@025 Asking for a car==
In June 2025, a video was posted online of Tambaoga asking for a car from [[Wicknell Chivayo]]
[[File:Tambaoga Asking for Car.mp4|thumb|Tambaoga asking for a car]]


==References==
Tambaoga
BornLast Chiangwa
(1972-05-14) May 14, 1972 (age 53)
Known forSinging Rambai Makashinga jingle in the 00s

Tambaoga (real name Last Chiangwa) is a Zimbabwen musician. He is mostly known for leading the song Rambai Makashinga, a jingle that encouraged Zimbabweans to remain strong in the face of difficulties during the fast track land reform programme in the early 00s.

Rambai Makashinga Video

Tambaoga's Rambai Makashinga advert jiingle and the Sisonke song


@025 Asking for a car

In June 2025, a video was posted online of Tambaoga asking for a car from Wicknell Chivayo

Tambaoga asking for a car

References

