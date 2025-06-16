Tambaoga: Difference between revisions
==Rambai Makashinga Video==
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0rKtwDYl2NM|||Tambaoga's Rambai Makashinga advert jiingle and the Sisonke song|frame|}}<br />
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0rKtwDYl2NM|||Tambaoga's Rambai Makashinga advert jiingle and the Sisonke song|frame|}}<br />
==References==
Latest revision as of 10:49, 16 June 2025
|Tambaoga
|Born
|Last Chiangwa
May 14, 1972
|Known for
|Singing Rambai Makashinga jingle in the 00s
Tambaoga (real name Last Chiangwa) is a Zimbabwen musician. He is mostly known for leading the song Rambai Makashinga, a jingle that encouraged Zimbabweans to remain strong in the face of difficulties during the fast track land reform programme in the early 00s.
Rambai Makashinga Video
@025 Asking for a car
In June 2025, a video was posted online of Tambaoga asking for a car from Wicknell Chivayo