Tambudzani Mohadi is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF. She is the current senator of Beitbridge.

Background

She is married to Kembo Mohadi and together they have 4 children, 3 girls and a boy. [1]

Education

She did her primary education at Mtetengwe Primary School in Beitbridge and her secondary education at Masase High School in Mberengwa. She studied at Esigodini Agricultural Institute Alos Bulawayo Mananga (Swaziland) for a Senior management certificate Training of Trainers - NANGOS. She also pursued a Degree in Agricultural Science & Certificate in Rural Development through the Zimbabwe Open University.[1]

Political Career

She has held posts in the ZANU PF Central Committee, Provincial Executive of Mashonaland Central, member of the Mbire District and youth league. She has served as the Chief Whip in the Senate form 2008 and once served on the Chairperson's panel from 2008-2013 and has been Senator since 2005. [1]













References