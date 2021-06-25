The musician was appointed ZIMOCO Brand Ambassador. She will be driving the brand new Haval Jolion which was also launched on 25 June 2021 and she will be the first to drive it in Zimbabwe.

Tamy is also working on another short film ''Goredema'', which is due for release in a few months’ time. For Tamy, this is just the beginning of her acting career, one she plans to maintain in a bid to be like her idol, Beyoncé Knowles.

Thamsanqa Moyo is a Zimbabwean singer, songwriter and guitarist known mostly for her 2016 song Ndibereke. She is one of Zimbabwe's youngest musicians.

Background

Tamy was born on 5 January 1998 and she was raised by her mother and grandfather in Harare. She is the daughter of Star FM Presenter Richard Kohola populary known as RK The Music Doctor .

Career

She started her music career when she was 7 years old when she was singing in the senior choir. She started singing at 7 while she was in Grade Two at Lusitania Primary School. She later attended Westridge High School. At an age of 13 while she was in Form One, she was already sharing the stage with International artists like Joe Thomas and perfoming with local artistes like Oliver Mtukudzi, urban groovers like Stunner, Ba Shupi, as well as Alexio Kawara.[1] At 13 years again Tamy became the Child Ambassador for Childline Zimbabwe. Tamy released her first album called Celebrate Yo Lyf in the same year.

In 2008, Moyo spearheaded the formation of the Uganda African Choir, together with three other colleagues in a charity gig at the Madison Square Garden in New York, entertaining guests on the commemoration of the plight of the African child.[1]

Tamy has performed at the largest festivals in Zimbabwe; Harare International Festival of the Arts and Shoko Festival. She has also featured at events such as National Arts Merit Awards and Miss Tourism Zimbabwe where she performed in November 2016.

Film

Award-winning filmmaker, Sydney Taivavashe, recently announced the addition of Tamy as part of their cast for Gonarezhou (Film). Tamy will play the role of a girl named Chipo, who fearlessly pursues her dreams of being a world star and famous singer, together with her lover. She is basically a small town girl with big dreams. Along the way, her boyfriend flips the script on her dreams and from there the drama begins.[2]

The young diva spoke about how she landed the role. “Well, the director of Gonarezhou, Sydney Taivavashe, had known about me as an artiste for some time, so he basically reached out and asked for an audition clip and from there he saw potential in me and I got the part.”

ZIMOCO Brand Ambassador

The musician was appointed ZIMOCO Brand Ambassador. She will be driving the brand new Haval Jolion which was also launched on 25 June 2021 and she will be the first to drive it in Zimbabwe.

Discography

The 18th Rollecoaster (2016) Celebrate Yo Lyf

Trivia

Tamy has said she wants to be a humanitarian lawyer in the future, to protect children's rights.








