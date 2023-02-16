Difference between revisions of "Tanaka Chidhobha"
Latest revision as of 14:17, 16 February 2023
|Tanaka Chidhobha
|Born
|Tanaka Chidhobha
January 6, 2000
Mbare, Harare
|Education
|Prince Edward High School
|Occupation
|Employer
|Dynamos Football Club
Tanaka Chidhobha is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Sheasham Football Club.
He is known for illuminating the Hammer and Tongues tournament at St George's Invitational final in 2017.
Background
Tanaka Chidhobha was born on 6 January 2000. He hails from the traditionally football rich high density suburb of Mbare where he began his career before a scholarship brought him to the PE grounds.[1]
The football prodigy began his career in the dusty streets of Mbare where he honed his dribbling abilities.
Chidhobha started taking football seriously when he was 11 at City Academy, a project which is no longer in existence.
Education
Chidhobha attended Chirodzo Primary School and Mbare High School for his forms 1 and 2 before getting a scholarship to attend school at Prince Edward High School for his forms 3 and 4.
Career
Chidhobha joined Dynamos Football Club alongside Nkosi Mhlanga from Yadah in 2019.[2]
Chidhobha left the Herbert Maruwa-coached DeMbare in early 2023 during a massive clearout of players by the club.[3]
He joined Sheasham Football Club in February 2023.
Accolades
- Player of the tournament at Hammer & Tongues St George's Invitational tourney
References
- ↑ Munyaradzi Madzokere, [1], The Standard, Published: June 4, 2017, Retrieved: January 29, 2020
- ↑ Blessing Malinganiza, [2], H-Metro, Published: December 31, 2019, Retrieved: January 29, 2020
- ↑ Terry Madyauta, Sheasham eye Tanaka Chidhobha, NewsDay, Published: 06 February 2023, Retrieved: 16 February 2023