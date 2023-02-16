Difference between revisions of "Tanaka Chidhobha"

#Player of the tournament at Hammer & Tongues St George's Invitational tourney

Chidhobha left the Herbert Maruwa-coached DeMbare in early 2023 during a massive clearout of players by the club.<ref name="NewsDay"> Terry Madyauta, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/sport/article/200007097/sheasham-eye-tanaka-chidhobha Sheasham eye Tanaka Chidhobha], ''NewsDay'', Published: 06 February 2023, Retrieved: 16 February 2023</ref>

Tanaka Chidhobha was born on 6 January 2000. He hails from the traditionally football rich high density suburb of Mbare where he began his career before a scholarship brought him to the PE grounds.<ref name="Standard">Munyaradzi Madzokere, [https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2017/06/04/pe-dribbling-wizard-illuminates-tourney/], ''The Standard'', Published: June 4, 2017, Retrieved: January 29, 2020</ref> The football prodigy began his career in the dusty streets of Mbare where he honed his dribbling abilities. Chidhobha started taking football seriously when he was 11 at City Academy, a project which is no longer in existence.

Background

Tanaka Chidhobha was born on 6 January 2000. He hails from the traditionally football rich high density suburb of Mbare where he began his career before a scholarship brought him to the PE grounds.[1]

Education

Chidhobha attended Chirodzo Primary School and Mbare High School for his forms 1 and 2 before getting a scholarship to attend school at Prince Edward High School for his forms 3 and 4.

Career

Chidhobha joined Dynamos Football Club alongside Nkosi Mhlanga from Yadah in 2019.[2]

Chidhobha left the Herbert Maruwa-coached DeMbare in early 2023 during a massive clearout of players by the club.[3]

He joined Sheasham Football Club in February 2023.

Accolades

Player of the tournament at Hammer & Tongues St George's Invitational tourney