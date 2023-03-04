|description= Tanaka Chinyahara is a Zimbabwean footballer who played for Red Arrows Football Club of Zambia. He is a former player for Hobro IK in Denmark.

|description= Tanaka Chinyahara is a Zimbabwean born footballer who plays for Red Arrows Football Club of Zambia. He is a former player for Hobro IK in Denmark.

He also featured for The Warriors in a 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Zambia under [[Zdravko Logarusic]].

Tanaka was part of the [[Warriors]] team that played Malawi in a friendly match on 11 October 2020 which ended nil-all.

He joined as a free agent after the expiry of his contract with the South Africa National Division side Witbank Spurs had expired.<ref name="hmetro">Snodia Mikiri, [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/chinyahara-delighted-with-move/], ''H-Metro, Published: 3 February, 2020, Accessed: 12 October, 2020''</ref>

He joined Witbank Spurs after he was not successful in his trial stint with [[ Dynamos Football Club ]] at the start of the 2019 season .

He also played for Witbank Spurs in South Africa and was released after they were relegated from the National Division League.

Tanaka was part of the [[ Warriors ]] team that played Malawi in a friendly match on 11 October 2020 which ended nil-all .

He was signed by the club on a one - year contract on the basis that if he reaches the expected standards, he will be offered another deal .<ref name=" herald "> Eddie Chikamhi [ http ://www. herald .co.zw/ zim-teenager - for - hobro - ik / Zim teenager for Hobro IK ], '' The Herald'' , Published: June 27 , 2015 , Retrieved : July 15 , 2015 </ref>

He played in South Africa for five years and having impressed scouts from Hobro, the midfielder was invited for trials in 2015 where he also impressed the technical team.<ref name="Sowetan">Nick Said [http://www.sowetanlive.co.za/sport/2015/06/29/wits-teen-gets-ideal-danish - deal Wits teen gets ideal Danish deal], ''Sowetan'', Published: June 29, 2015, Retrieved: July 15, 2015</ref>

Chinyahara joined Zambian top - flight side Red Arrows in February 2020 signing a one and half year contract . He joined as a free agent after the expiry of his contract with the South Africa National Division side Witbank Spurs had expired .<ref name=" hmetro "> Snodia Mikiri, [ https ://www. hmetro .co.zw/ chinyahara - delighted - with - move /], '' H-Metro , Published: 3 February , 2020 , Accessed : 12 October , 2020'' </ref>

He started his football career at a young age before he joined Kaizer Chiefs Juniors but left the club in 2010 when the academy was disbanded.<ref name="Sowetan"/> He went on to join Bidvest Wits juniors, under the guidance of former Zimbabwe international [[Charles Yohane]].<ref name="zimbabwean">Aaron Dube, [http://www.thezimbabwean.co/sport/football/74950/zim-junior-player-on-trial.html Zim junior player on trial in Denmark], ''The Zimbabwean'', Published: February 18, 2015, Retrieved: July 15, 2015</ref>

He started his football career at a young age before he joined Kaizer Chiefs Juniors but left the club in 2010 when the academy was disbanded.<ref name="Sowetan"/> He went on to join Bidvest Wits juniors, under the guidance of former Zimbabwe international [[Charles Yohane]].<ref name="zimbabwean">Aaron Dube, [http://www.thezimbabwean.co/sport/football/74950/zim-junior-player-on-trial.html Zim junior player on trial in Denmark], ''The Zimbabwean'', Published: February 18, 2015, Retrieved: July 15, 2015</ref> He played in South Africa for five years and having impressed scouts from Hobro, the midfielder was invited for trials in 2015 where he also impressed the technical team.<ref name="Sowetan">Nick Said [http://www.sowetanlive.co.za/sport/2015/06/29/wits-teen-gets-ideal-danish-deal Wits teen gets ideal Danish deal], ''Sowetan'', Published: June 29, 2015, Retrieved: July 15, 2015</ref> He was signed by the club on a one-year contract on the basis that if he reaches the expected standards, he will be offered another deal.<ref name="herald">Eddie Chikamhi [http://www.herald.co.zw/zim-teenager-for-hobro-ik/ Zim teenager for Hobro IK], ''The Herald'', Published: June 27, 2015, Retrieved: July 15, 2015</ref> He also played for Witbank Spurs in South Africa and was released after they were relegated from the National Division League. He joined Witbank Spurs after he was not successful in his trial stint with [[Dynamos Football Club]] at the start of the 2019 season.

'''Tanaka Chinyahara''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Nsingizini Hotspurs Football Club in Eswatini. He has played for the Red Arrows Football Club of Zambia. He is a former player for Hobro IK in Denmark.

'''Tanaka Chinyahara''' is a Zimbabwean born footballer who plays for Red Arrows Football Club of Zambia. He is a former player for Hobro IK in Denmark.

Tanaka Chinyahara is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Nsingizini Hotspurs Football Club in Eswatini. He has played for the Red Arrows Football Club of Zambia. He is a former player for Hobro IK in Denmark.

Background

Chinyahara was born on 12 October 1995.

Career

He started his football career at a young age before he joined Kaizer Chiefs Juniors but left the club in 2010 when the academy was disbanded.[2] He went on to join Bidvest Wits juniors, under the guidance of former Zimbabwe international Charles Yohane.[3]

He played in South Africa for five years and having impressed scouts from Hobro, the midfielder was invited for trials in 2015 where he also impressed the technical team.[2]

He was signed by the club on a one-year contract on the basis that if he reaches the expected standards, he will be offered another deal.[4]

He also played for Witbank Spurs in South Africa and was released after they were relegated from the National Division League.

He joined Witbank Spurs after he was not successful in his trial stint with Dynamos Football Club at the start of the 2019 season.

Chinyahara joined Zambian top-flight side Red Arrows in February 2020 signing a one and half year contract.

He joined as a free agent after the expiry of his contract with the South Africa National Division side Witbank Spurs had expired.[5]

In February 2023, Chinyahara joined Nsingizini Hotspurs in Eswatini after leaving Zambian Super League side Forest Rangers.[6]

National Team

Tanaka was part of the Warriors team that played Malawi in a friendly match on 11 October 2020 which ended nil-all.

He also featured for The Warriors in a 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Zambia under Zdravko Logarusic.