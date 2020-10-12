−

He started his football career at a young age before he joined Keizer Chiefs Juniors but left the club in 2010 when the academy was disbanded.<ref name="Sowetan"/> He went on to join Bidvest Wits juniors, under the guidance of former Zimbabwe international [[Charles Yohane]].<ref name="zimbabwean">Aaron Dube [http://www.thezimbabwean.co/sport/football/74950/zim-junior-player-on-trial.html Zim junior player on trial in Denmark], ''The Zimbabwean'', Published: February 18, 2015, Retrieved: July 15, 2015</ref> He played in South Africa for five years and having impressed scouts from Hobro, the midfielder was invited for trials in 2015 where he also impressed the technical team.<ref name="Sowetan">Nick Said [http://www.sowetanlive.co.za/sport/2015/06/29/wits-teen-gets-ideal-danish-deal Wits teen gets ideal Danish deal], ''Sowetan'', Published: June 29, 2015, Retrieved: July 15, 2015</ref> He was signed by the club on a one-year contract on the basis that if he reaches the expected standards, he will be offered another deal.<ref name="herald">Eddie Chikamhi [http://www.herald.co.zw/zim-teenager-for-hobro-ik/ Zim teenager for Hobro IK], ''The Herald'', Published: June 27, 2015, Retrieved: July 15, 2015</ref> He also played for Witbank Spurs in South Africa and was released after they were relegated from the National Division League.

+