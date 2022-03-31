Tanaka Lissa born Tanaka Lissa Magwenzi is a Zimbabwean model and dancer. As of October 2019, she is Jah Prayzah's dancer and backing vocalist.

Background

Her mother was a dancer.[1]

Personal Life

In February 2022, Tanaka Lissa was said to be dating Seh Calaz.[2]

Education

Tanaka Lissa went to Ruvheneko Primary School, Glen Norah High 2, Vimbai High School in Norton and finally Norton Vocational Training Centre to study cosmetology.[1]

Career

Apart from being Jah Prayzah's dancer and backing vocalist, Tanaka Lissa has also worked with Ammara Brown, Chengeto Brown, Killer T, Stunner, Diamond Boyz, Coco Master, Nyasha David, Simba Tagz, Ninja Kid, Vimbai Zimuto, Patoranking, Nutty O and Tha New Guy.[1]

She appeared naked in Trevor Dongo's Come Get Your Love video dividing opinion on social media.[3]