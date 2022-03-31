Difference between revisions of "Tanaka Lissa"
Revision as of 10:13, 31 March 2022
Tanaka Lissa born Tanaka Lissa Magwenzi is a Zimbabwean model, singer and dancer. As of October 2019, she is Jah Prayzah's dancer and backing vocalist.
Background
Her mother was a dancer.[1]
Personal Life
In February 2022, Tanaka Lissa was said to be dating Seh Calaz.[2]
Education
Tanaka Lissa went to Ruvheneko Primary School, Glen Norah High 2, Vimbai High School in Norton and finally Norton Vocational Training Centre to study cosmetology.[1]
Career
Apart from being Jah Prayzah's dancer and backing vocalist, Tanaka Lissa has also worked with Ammara Brown, Chengeto Brown, Killer T, Stunner, Diamond Boyz, Coco Master, Nyasha David, Simba Tagz, Ninja Kid, Vimbai Zimuto, Patoranking, Nutty O and Tha New Guy.[1]
She appeared naked in Trevor Dongo's Come Get Your Love video dividing opinion on social media.[3]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Taonga Nyemba, ‘I heard Jah Prayzah was cruel’, H-Metro, Published: October 10, 2019, Retrieved: March 31, 2022
- ↑ SEH CALAZ FINDS LOVE, Mafaro, Published: February 15, 2022, Retrieved: March 31, 2022
- ↑ Pictures of dancer who appeared n@cked in Trevor Dongo’s latest single, Mbare Times, Published: Nove,ber 19, 2019, Retrieved: March 31, 2022