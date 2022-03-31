Pindula

'''Tanaka Lissa''' born '''Tanaka Lissa Magwenzi''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] model, singer and dancer. As of October 2019, she is [[Jah Prayzah]]'s dancer and backing vocalist.
 +
 
 +
 
 +
 
 +
'''Tanaka Lissa''' also known as '''Lissa Tanaka''' born '''Tanaka Lissa Magwenzi''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] model, singer and dancer. As of October 2019, she is [[Jah Prayzah]]'s dancer and backing vocalist.
  
 
==Background==
 
Line 18: Line 102:
  
 
She appeared naked in [[Trevor Dongo]]'s ''Come Get Your Love'' video dividing opinion on social media.<ref name="mt">[https://mbaretimes.com/2019/11/pictures-of-dancer-wh/ Pictures of dancer who appeared n@cked in Trevor Dongo’s latest single], ''Mbare Times'', Published: Nove,ber 19, 2019, Retrieved: March 31, 2022</ref>
 
She appeared naked in [[Trevor Dongo]]'s ''Come Get Your Love'' video dividing opinion on social media.<ref name="mt">[https://mbaretimes.com/2019/11/pictures-of-dancer-wh/ Pictures of dancer who appeared n@cked in Trevor Dongo’s latest single], ''Mbare Times'', Published: Nove,ber 19, 2019, Retrieved: March 31, 2022</ref>
 +
 +
==Videos==
 +
 +
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-hCov-PM7hU||| Lissa Tanaka - Its Over Now|}}
  
 
==References==
 
Line 27: Line 115:
 
[[Category:Dancers]]
 
[[Category:Dancers]]

Tanaka Lissa
Tanaka Lissa Biography
BornTanaka Lissa Magwenzi
Known forBeing a model and dancer


Tanaka Lissa also known as Lissa Tanaka born Tanaka Lissa Magwenzi is a Zimbabwean model, singer and dancer. As of October 2019, she is Jah Prayzah's dancer and backing vocalist.

Background

Her mother was a dancer.[1]

Personal Life

In February 2022, Tanaka Lissa was said to be dating Seh Calaz.[2]

Education

Tanaka Lissa went to Ruvheneko Primary School, Glen Norah High 2, Vimbai High School in Norton and finally Norton Vocational Training Centre to study cosmetology.[1]

Career

Apart from being Jah Prayzah's dancer and backing vocalist, Tanaka Lissa has also worked with Ammara Brown, Chengeto Brown, Killer T, Stunner, Diamond Boyz, Coco Master, Nyasha David, Simba Tagz, Ninja Kid, Vimbai Zimuto, Patoranking, Nutty O and Tha New Guy.[1]

She appeared naked in Trevor Dongo's Come Get Your Love video dividing opinion on social media.[3]

Videos

Lissa Tanaka - Its Over Now

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 Taonga Nyemba, ‘I heard Jah Prayzah was cruel’, H-Metro, Published: October 10, 2019, Retrieved: March 31, 2022
  2. SEH CALAZ FINDS LOVE, Mafaro, Published: February 15, 2022, Retrieved: March 31, 2022
  3. Pictures of dancer who appeared n@cked in Trevor Dongo’s latest single, Mbare Times, Published: Nove,ber 19, 2019, Retrieved: March 31, 2022
