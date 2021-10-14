Pindula

Tanatsa Chilundo also known as Ndlovukazi is a Zimbabwean television personality, musician, YouTuber and actress.

Career

She made her acting debut as Irene on Wadiwa Wepa Moyo Season 2 Episode 3. Tanatsa Chilundo is a television presenter at Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation.[1]

She is also a YouTuber and musician. She released the single Anoziva under the name Ndlovukazi.

Videos

Ndlovukazi - Anoziva (Official Audio)
WEEKLY VLOG taking pictures, hair + makeup + outfit

References

  1. Tanatsa Chilundo, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: October 14, 2021
