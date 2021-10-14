Difference between revisions of "Tanatsa Chilundo"
Tanatsa Chilundo also known as Ndlovukazi is a Zimbabwean television personality, musician, YouTuber and actress.
Career
She made her acting debut as Irene on Wadiwa Wepa Moyo Season 2 Episode 3. Tanatsa Chilundo is a television presenter at Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation.[1]
She is also a YouTuber and musician. She released the single Anoziva under the name Ndlovukazi.
Videos
References
- ↑ Tanatsa Chilundo, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: October 14, 2021