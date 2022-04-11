Tanatswa Alisha Mutikani also known as Tt or Titi is the secondborn daughter of Zimbabwean comedian Mai Titi. Mutikani has also released music.

Background

Tanatswa's father is Tapiwa Mutikani. Her stepfather is Tinashe Maphosa.

Siblings

She has a sister named Tanatswa.

Education

Tanatswa Mutikani attends Loving Arms Christian College where she was crowned Second Princess in the Miss Loving Arms Christian College pageant in November 2019.

Career

Music

On 21 December 2021, Tt released her first single titled Ko Isu featuring Dereck Mpofu. The video to the single surpassed over 16 000 views in four hours. The video featured Titi and her friends’ dance group. Ko Isu was produced by Mono Mukundu and Dereck Mpofu.[1]

Pictures

Titi posing sitting on steps

Tanatswa "Tt" Mutikani

Tt standing beside a quad bike