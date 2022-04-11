Difference between revisions of "Tanatswa Mutikani"
Tanatswa Alisha Mutikani also known as Tt or Titi is the secondborn daughter of Zimbabwean comedian Mai Titi. Mutikani has also released music.
Background
Tanatswa's father is Tapiwa Mutikani. Her stepfather is Tinashe Maphosa.
Siblings
She has a sister named Tanatswa.
Education
Tanatswa Mutikani attends Loving Arms Christian College where she was crowned Second Princess in the Miss Loving Arms Christian College pageant in November 2019.
Career
Music
On 21 December 2021, Tt released her first single titled Ko Isu featuring Dereck Mpofu. The video to the single surpassed over 16 000 views in four hours. The video featured Titi and her friends’ dance group. Ko Isu was produced by Mono Mukundu and Dereck Mpofu.[1]
Videos
Pictures
References
- ↑ Mandipa Masenyama, Mai Titi Daughter Ventures Into Music, Drops Single, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: December 22, 2021, Retrieved: April 11, 2022