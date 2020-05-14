Difference between revisions of "Tanda Tavaruva (Mhunga)"

'Tanda Tavaruva was a successfully Zimbabwean businessman who owned the Mhunga Buses and former Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League football team Masvingo United and lower-tier football side, Gutu Leopards Football Club. He was declared a liberation war hero for his role in the liberation of Zimbabwe and his contribution to the socio-economic welfare of the people of Masvingo in particular and the nation at large after independence.

Background

Tanda Tavaruva was born in Nerupiri in Gutu, and was married to Pelagia and the couple had six children (five sons and a daughter). He was a businessman and passionate football fan who founded Masvingo United Football Club, which scaled greater heights at its peak in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League and came within a whisker of winning the championship, many times. He was a pioneer indigenous transporter who changed the face of the transport sector in Masvingo and the nation at large. The late Tavaruva was in line to assume the Gutu chieftainship as a descendant of the Madyira clan.[1]

Business Empire

Mhunga Bus

He moved his business to Zimbabwe from Zambia out of sheer patriotism, and watched the business environment desecrate all he worked for. He was a prominent bus mogul and Masvingo businessman, and owner of the famed Masvingo United Football Club which played in the Premier Soccer League.[2] He changed the face of the transport sector in Masvingo as one of the pioneers. He is famous for being the operator of Mhunga Buses. He was also an agriculturalist.[3] At his peak, Tavaruva was one of the biggest employers in Masvingo, as he had a fleet of buses that plied most of the countries’ highways and most of the popular routes were Harare-Chiredzi, Harare-Masvingo and Chiredzi-Bulawayo.

Social Responsibility

Many football players managed to see the world by standing on Mudhara Mhunga’s shoulders. Of note is Costa Nhamoinesu who even played in the UEFA champions league. The players did not only benefit through exposure but financially, educationally and socially. The list of beneficiaries is endless. Of note are Lloyd Hlahla, Maxwell Chambara, Roland Madziva(the late), Asmin Rupanga, Raymond Undi, Godfey Dondo, Joe Kwangware, Douglas Zimbango, Johnson Zimbabe, Ovidy Karuru etc.[4]

Death

Cde Tavaruva (84) who passed on at his Rhodene home after battling diabetes and hypertension for a long time on Monday (11 May 2020) afternoon will be buried at Mangwandi Cemetry tomorrow (14 May 2020).[5]





References