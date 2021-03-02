Pindula

Tanto Wavie is a Zimbabwean hip hop musician who is known for his hit track John Chibadura which is a homage to a Sungura legend and one of Zimbabwe's greatest artists. Tanto Wavie specialises in TrapSu (Trap Sungura) which is a combination of trap music and sungura.

Discography

EPs

  • Someone Had To Smoke iT (2018)[1]
  • Rudo ibofu (2020)[2]

Albums

  • Wavie 2 (2020)[2]

References

  1. Tanto Wavie – Someone Had To Smoke iT [EP 2018], Tee Gee, Published: October 10, 2020, Retrieved: March 2, 2021
  2. 2.0 2.1 Tafadzwa Madzika, Album in Focus: Rudo Ibofu EP by Tanto Wavie. The Godfather Of TrapSu Is Back At It Again, Greedy South, Published: October 15, 2020, Retrieved: March 2, 2021
