Tanto Wavie is a Zimbabwean hip hop musician who is known for his hit track John Chibadura which is a homage to a Sungura legend and one of Zimbabwe's greatest artists. Tanto Wavie specialises in TrapSu (Trap Sungura) which is a combination of trap music and sungura.

Discography

EPs

Someone Had To Smoke iT (2018) [1]

(2018) Rudo ibofu (2020)[2]

Albums

Wavie 2 (2020)[2]